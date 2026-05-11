Yuan strengthens against dollar on Monday

Keypoints

The central parity rate of the Chinese Yuan strengthened by 35 pips to 6.8467 against the U.S. dollar on Monday, May 11, 2026.

Data from the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) indicates this move reflects a weighted average of market maker quotes.

The Yuan is permitted to fluctuate within a specific trading band around this daily reference rate.

In the spot market, the currency is allowed to rise or fall by 2% from the central parity rate each trading day.

Main Story

The Chinese Yuan saw a modest appreciation on Monday morning, with the central parity rate set 35 pips stronger at 6.8467 per dollar.

This daily reference rate, managed by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS), serves as the anchor for onshore trading.

The rate is calculated using a weighted average of prices submitted by market makers before the interbank market opens, taking into account the previous day’s closing price and movements in other major global currencies.

Under China’s managed floating exchange rate system, the Yuan’s spot exchange rate is restricted to a 2% range above or below the central parity rate during any single trading session.

This mechanism is designed to prevent excessive volatility while allowing the currency to respond to broader market forces. The recent strengthening of the parity rate aligns with the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) ongoing efforts to maintain currency stability amid fluctuating international economic conditions.

The Issues

Maintaining a 2% daily trading band requires constant monitoring by the central bank to ensure market forces do not push the currency beyond regulatory limits.

The reliance on a “weighted average of prices” from market makers gives the central bank a degree of discretionary control over the daily fixing, which can influence investor sentiment.

Global trade tensions and domestic economic performance continue to exert pressure on the Yuan’s valuation against the dollar.

What’s Being Said

The China Foreign Exchange Trade System confirmed the 35-pip shift, noting it follows standard daily calculation procedures.

Market analysts suggest the 6.8467 level reflects a balanced approach to currency management in the current global FX environment.

Observers note that the 2% fluctuation limit remains a key tool for the PBOC to manage capital flows and domestic financial stability.

What’s Next

CFETS will continue to announce the central parity rate each business day at approximately 9:15 a.m. local time.

Traders will monitor whether the Yuan stays near the stronger end of its 2% band as international markets react to the latest fixing.

Future policy shifts regarding the width of the trading band may be considered if global market volatility increases significantly.

Bottom Line

The Yuan’s slight strengthening to 6.8467 against the dollar reinforces the PBOC’s commitment to a managed exchange rate within a strictly defined daily 2% fluctuation window.