Yola Disco loses N9bn yearly to energy, revenue losses on Jimeta network

By Emmanuella Opara | November 6th, 2026

KEY POINTS

Yola Electricity Distribution Company says it loses about N9bn annually on its Jimeta network due to energy and revenue losses.

The company reports a 62 per cent loss on a feeder that receives nine megawatts from its total allocation.

YEDC has inaugurated a concrete pole factory to support the rehabilitation of the Jimeta network.

The project will require 51 distribution transformers and more than 480 kilometres of cables to serve 3,716 customers.

MAIN STORY

Yola Electricity Distribution Company says energy and revenue losses on its Jimeta network cost it about N9bn annually, limiting funds available for infrastructure rehabilitation, equipment procurement and staff salaries.

The Chairman of YEDC’s Board of Directors, Omatseyin Ayida, disclosed this on Friday during the inauguration of the Rhossili International pole plant factory along the Yola-Numan Road.

Ayida said the Jimeta network receives nine megawatts from the company’s total allocation but records energy and revenue losses of 62 per cent on the feeder.

“The Jimeta network alone takes nine megawatts from our total allocation, yet we lose 62 per cent of energy and revenue on this feeder. That is ₦740m monthly, about ₦9bn annually lost in the sector, funds that are meant for equipment procurement, rehabilitation and staff salary payments,” he said.

He described the state of electricity supply in the country as inadequate for the demands of future development, adding that the pole factory and the Jimeta Network Rehabilitation Project were established to address some of the challenges affecting the distribution network.

According to him, YEDC inherited infrastructure that had deteriorated over more than four decades, leaving the company with extensive replacement and rehabilitation requirements.

Rather than rely on imported materials, the company opted to establish a local production facility to supply the poles needed for the rehabilitation project.

Ayida said the factory would produce more than 10,000 concrete poles for the project, comprising 397 high-tension poles and 9,939 low-tension poles.

He added that the rehabilitation of the Jimeta feeder would also require 51 distribution transformers and over 480 kilometres of cables to improve electricity distribution to 3,716 customers.

The company expects the investment to improve power supply, create employment opportunities for residents of Adamawa State and strengthen revenue generation, enabling it to reinvest in its operations.

Speaking at the inauguration, Adamawa State Deputy Governor, Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta, commended YEDC for establishing the factory in the state.

She assured the company that the state government would continue to provide a conducive business environment for investors.

THE ISSUES

The reported N9bn annual loss highlights the financial pressure facing YEDC’s operations on the Jimeta network. The company says the losses reduce the resources available for maintaining and expanding infrastructure, as well as meeting staff obligations.

The rehabilitation project is expected to address some of the network’s infrastructure deficiencies through the replacement of poles, installation of transformers and deployment of additional cables.

However, the scale of the proposed work reflects the extent of the infrastructure requirements facing the distribution company.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“There is no country in the world that can power its future this way,” Omatseyin Ayida, Chairman of YEDC’s Board of Directors, said.

“To fix this problem, we chose not to import a solution, but build one. This facility we are commissioning today will produce over 10,000 concrete poles required for this project alone, which translates to 397 high-tension and 9,939 low-tension poles,” he said.

WHAT’S NEXT

YEDC is expected to use the factory’s output to support the Jimeta Network Rehabilitation Project, which includes the installation of 51 distribution transformers and more than 480 kilometres of cables.

The company says the investment is intended to improve electricity supply to 3,716 customers, while supporting employment and future investment in its distribution network.

BOTTOM LINE

YEDC says it loses about N9bn annually through energy and revenue losses on its Jimeta network. The newly inaugurated pole factory is part of its effort to address the infrastructure challenges contributing to the poor performance of the network.