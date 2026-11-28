KEY POINTS

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Energy Commission of Nigeria to accelerate bioenergy development to reduce fuel dependence and energy costs.

Nigeria has joined the Global Bioenergy Partnership as a Partner Country.

The government wants to attract investment in biofuel production and create new markets for farmers.

Tinubu urged the commission to work with private investors while protecting food security.

MAIN STORY

President Bola Tinubu has tasked the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN) with accelerating the development of bioenergy to reduce the country’s dependence on conventional fuels, lower energy costs and create jobs.

The directive followed Nigeria’s admission as a Partner Country of the Global Bioenergy Partnership (GBEP), an international initiative hosted by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations.

Tinubu gave the charge on Saturday while welcoming the country’s admission, according to a statement issued by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, in Abuja.

Nigeria was admitted into the partnership on November 5 in Rome, Italy, following the Federal Executive Council’s approval of the Strategic Plan of the Nigeria Bioenergy Partnership.

The President said Nigeria’s agricultural resources offered opportunities to convert agricultural waste and other organic materials into commercially viable fuels.

He said developing a domestic biofuel industry could create new markets for farmers, generate employment and stimulate manufacturing, particularly in rural communities.

“I expect the commission to translate Nigeria’s membership of the Partnership into investments, new industries and more affordable energy for Nigerians,” Tinubu said.

THE ISSUES

Bioenergy involves producing energy from organic materials such as agricultural residues and other forms of biomass. For Nigeria, the approach could create an additional use for agricultural waste while supporting the development of locally produced fuels.

The government’s plan is also intended to connect energy development with agriculture, manufacturing and rural employment.

However, expanding biofuel production will require investment in processing facilities, reliable supplies of raw materials and infrastructure to move products to consumers.

The President therefore urged the ECN to work with private sector investors to establish biofuel production facilities across the country.

He also stressed that the development of the industry must not undermine national food security, an important consideration where agricultural materials could serve both as food inputs and fuel feedstock.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Developing a domestic biofuel industry will open new markets for Nigerian farmers, create employment opportunities and stimulate manufacturing, particularly in rural communities.” – President Bola Tinubu.

“I expect the commission to translate Nigeria’s membership of the Partnership into investments, new industries and more affordable energy for Nigerians.” – President Bola Tinubu.

GOVERNMENT’S ENERGY DIVERSIFICATION DRIVE

Tinubu said his administration had taken steps since 2023 to diversify the country’s energy sources and reduce energy costs.

These include establishing the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas, expanding its mandate to cover electric vehicles and setting up the Presidential Committee on Green Economic Initiatives.

Nigeria’s membership of the Global Bioenergy Partnership adds another component to these efforts.

The President commended ECN Director-General Mustapha Abdullahi and his team for securing the country’s admission and advancing the government’s energy diversification policy.

WHAT’S NEXT

The ECN is expected to work with private sector partners to turn the country’s membership of the global initiative into investment and domestic biofuel production.

The scale and pace of development will depend on the projects established, the availability of financing and the ability to secure agricultural feedstock without affecting food supplies.

BOTTOM LINE

Nigeria’s entry into the Global Bioenergy Partnership creates an opportunity to develop a domestic biofuel industry. The government’s next challenge is to attract investment, establish production facilities and ensure that bioenergy development delivers affordable energy without competing with food production.