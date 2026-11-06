NAF recovers cockpit voice recorder from Ondo aircraft crash site

By Emmanuella Opara | November 6th, 2026

KEY POINTS

The Nigerian Air Force has recovered the cockpit voice recorder from the ATR-42 aircraft that crashed near Igbokoda, Ondo State.

Technical teams confirmed that the recorder was intact, while part of the flight data recorder was also retrieved.

All 25 people on board, comprising five crew members and 20 passengers, died in the October 5 accident.

Recovery teams are still searching for the remaining flight data recorder components and other wreckage.

MAIN STORY

The Nigerian Air Force has recovered the cockpit voice recorder from the ATR-42 aircraft that crashed in Igbokoda, Ondo State, as recovery operations continue at the accident site.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja, confirming that technical teams from the Air Force and the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau had established that the recorder was intact.

He said part of the Flight Data Recorder, commonly known as the black box, had also been recovered, while efforts were continuing to locate and retrieve the remaining portion.

The recovery teams have also retrieved additional aircraft wreckage, engine components and human remains from the swampy crash site.

Ejodame said operations were continuing under difficult terrain conditions, with teams working to recover outstanding components and prepare them for technical examination.

He added that the investigation was being conducted to ensure that its findings were comprehensive and based on available evidence.

The Air Force also said the recovery exercise involved procedures for the proper handling and identification of human remains, with its Directorate of Identification and Classification undertaking the necessary processes.

According to Ejodame, the NAF has maintained contact with families of the victims to provide information and support. Engagement with relevant authorities over environmental concerns raised by the host community also forms part of the response.

The aircraft, an ATR-42 with registration number NAF 931, crashed on October 5, 2026, in a swampy area near Igbokoda in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State while on a routine mission from Benin City to Lagos.

All 25 people on board, including five crew members and 20 passengers, died in the accident. Air traffic controllers reportedly lost contact with the aircraft at about 9:13 am.

Following the crash, President Bola Tinubu declared three days of national mourning, while recovery operations continued in the difficult terrain.

THE ISSUES

The recovery of the cockpit voice recorder and part of the flight data recorder provides investigators with important materials for examining the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The condition of the cockpit voice recorder has been confirmed as intact, but the remaining portion of the flight data recorder is still being sought. The recovery of the outstanding components is part of the ongoing effort to gather evidence for the investigation.

The handling and identification of human remains, as well as concerns raised by the host community, also remain part of the recovery process.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Operations are ongoing in challenging swamp terrain, with teams working to retrieve outstanding components and facilitate necessary technical examinations,” Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, said.

“Investigation is being conducted with due diligence to ensure comprehensive, evidence-based findings,” he said.

WHAT’S NEXT

Recovery teams are expected to continue searching for the remaining portion of the flight data recorder and other outstanding aircraft components. The recovered materials will undergo technical examination as part of the investigation into the accident.

The NAF said the process would also include continued engagement with victims’ families and relevant authorities over concerns raised by the host community.

BOTTOM LINE

The recovery of the intact cockpit voice recorder marks a key step in the investigation into the October 5 NAF aircraft crash in Ondo State, although the search for the remaining flight data recorder components and other evidence is still ongoing.