By Boluwatife Oshadiya| November 29, 2026

Key Points

South Africa’s FTSE/JSE All Share Index rises 2.02% to 108,783.31 points as precious metals rally

Nigeria’s NGX All-Share Index gains 0.34% to 244,912.17 points, adding ₦534 billion to market capitalisation

Botswana records the steepest decline among the reported markets, while Nairobi and Ghana close lower

Main Story

African equity markets closed mixed on Friday, November 27, with strong gains in Johannesburg and Lagos contrasting with declines in several other markets as investors responded to sector-specific developments and movements in commodity prices.

South Africa’s FTSE/JSE All Share Index advanced 2.02% to 108,783.31 points, while the JSE Top 40 rose 2.25% to 100,814.64 points, crossing the 100,000-point threshold. The rally followed gains in precious metals, with gold rising 2.44% to $3,651.70 per ounce and silver advancing 7.64%.

Mining stocks led the Johannesburg market, with Impala Platinum gaining 8.63%, alongside advances in AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields and Sibanye-Stillwater. A weaker US dollar, reflected in a 1.03% decline in USD/ZAR to R17.35/$, also supported the reported metals rally.

In Lagos, the NGX All-Share Index added 822.70 points, or 0.34%, to close at 244,912.17 points. The advance increased market capitalisation by ₦534 billion to ₦159.03 trillion, while the index’s year-to-date gain stood at 57.39%. However, the market remained down 1.11% for the week.

Trading activity weakened sharply, with 468.2 million shares valued at ₦32.15 billion exchanged in 28,642 deals, compared with Thursday’s turnover of ₦102.99 billion. Oando led the gainers, rising 9.92% to ₦39.90, while FirstHoldCo accounted for 37.47% of total volume and 48.62% of transaction value.

Elsewhere, Casablanca gained 0.38%, while Botswana’s domestic companies index fell 2.43%, largely reflecting Engen Botswana’s ex-dividend adjustment. Nairobi’s NASI declined 0.61%, Ghana’s GSE Composite Index eased 0.65%, and Lusaka rose 0.10%. Cairo was closed for its regular Friday weekend break.

What’s Being Said

The supplied market report attributes Johannesburg’s advance to the rally in precious metals and a weaker US dollar. It identifies selective buying in energy, banking and logistics stocks as support for the NGX. However, no direct statements from exchange officials, listed companies or independent market analysts were provided.

What’s Next

Investors will assess whether the precious-metals rally continues to support mining shares when Johannesburg trading resumes.

The next NGX sessions will show whether buying interest in energy, banking and logistics stocks can sustain the market’s advance.

Market participants will monitor trading turnover for signs of stronger participation following Friday’s decline in activity.

The Bottom Line:

Friday’s performance shows that African equity markets are responding to different sector and country-level drivers rather than moving in a single direction. Johannesburg benefited from the precious-metals rally, while Lagos advanced on selective stock demand despite weaker turnover, making market breadth and trading activity important signals for the next sessions.