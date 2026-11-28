KEY POINTS

Senator Idiat Adebule, former deputy governor of Lagos State, has died at 56.

She represented Lagos West Senatorial District in the National Assembly until her death on Saturday.

Her burial is scheduled for Sunday, November 29, at 3 p.m. in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The Lagos APC has suspended all campaign activities until further notice.

MAIN STORY

Former Lagos State Deputy Governor and Senator representing Lagos West, Idiat Adebule, has died at the age of 56.

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which announced her death on Saturday, described it as a major loss to the party and the state.

Adebule, who represented Lagos West Senatorial District in the National Assembly until her death, was also the party’s candidate for the seat in the 2027 general elections.

The APC spokesman in Lagos, Seye Oladejo, said the late senator was an accomplished educationist, political leader and public servant whose career spanned academic and administrative roles, the Lagos State Government and the National Assembly.

She served as Secretary to the Lagos State Government before becoming deputy governor between 2015 and 2019.

The party said her contributions to governance, grassroots development and political organisation would remain part of her legacy.

BURIAL ARRANGEMENTS

The APC announced that Adebule would be buried on Sunday, November 29, at Ebony Vaults and Gardens, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m., according to a statement issued by Oladejo.

The party called on its leaders, elected representatives, members, stakeholders and supporters to attend the burial and pay their last respects.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Senator Adebule was much more than a political office holder. She was a woman of substance, intellect, resilience and uncommon political commitment.” – Seye Oladejo, Lagos APC spokesman.

“Her journey through public service, from her academic and administrative engagements to her tenure as Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Deputy Governor between 2015 and 2019, and subsequently as Senator representing Lagos West, reflects a remarkable record of dedication to the people and development of Lagos State.” – Seye Oladejo, Lagos APC spokesman.

CAMPAIGN ACTIVITIES SUSPENDED

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the Lagos State APC PBAT/KOH Campaign Council, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, has suspended all campaign activities until further notice.

Oladejo said the decision was taken to allow the party to mourn Adebule and accord her the honour befitting her contributions to public service.

The APC also extended its condolences to her family, political associates and constituents across Lagos West Senatorial District.