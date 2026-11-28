KEY POINTS

President Bola Tinubu has approved the Eastern Gas Pipeline and Eastern Nigerian railway line.

He said the projects would improve electricity supply, industrial activity and transport connections across the region.

Tinubu also promised interest-free loans for farmers and continued investment in education and youth development.

The President inaugurated a 33-kilometre section of the Enugu-Onitsha road, an Eke-Obinagu flyover and Enugu International Hospital.

MAIN STORY

President Bola Tinubu has approved the Eastern Gas Pipeline and Eastern Nigerian railway line as part of plans to improve electricity supply, industrial development and transport infrastructure in the Southeast.

He announced the approvals on Saturday at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Enugu, where he also promised interest-free loans for farmers and sustained investment in education and youth development.

The President said the gas pipeline would support energy supply and industrial activities, while the railway would strengthen connections between the eastern, southern and northern parts of the country.

“The Eastern gas pipeline will work. We will connect the East, connect the South, connect the North. It is our honest promise for development.”

Tinubu also pledged continued investment in young people and the education sector, saying these were necessary for national prosperity.

“We cannot build a nation of prosperity without investing in our youth. We will invest in all of you.

“To our farmers, they will receive money; interest-free loans. We will relieve them of the burden of famine.

“We will connect you with infrastructure. Electricity will improve,” he said.

The President urged residents to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards and mobilise support for the APC in the forthcoming elections.

THE ISSUES

The Eastern Gas Pipeline approval is significant to the Southeast’s industrial development because reliable gas supply can support manufacturing and electricity generation.

The railway project is also expected to improve the movement of people and goods between the region and other parts of Nigeria.

However, the President’s announcement did not provide project costs, construction timelines or expected completion dates. Approval is an important step, but the economic benefits will depend on funding, construction and eventual operation of the infrastructure.

Tinubu also promised interest-free loans for farmers, presenting agricultural financing as part of his administration’s effort to reduce production costs and support food production.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Politics is not only a game of numbers but a game of negotiations and strategic alliances. It is not a game of emotions.” – Kashim Shettima, Vice-President.

“You cannot win elections through divisions. We win elections through negotiation, through compromises, through bridge-building.” – Kashim Shettima, Vice-President.

APC SEEKS STRONGER SOUTHEAST ALLIANCE

Vice-President Kashim Shettima urged the Southeast to build political alliances and negotiate with other regions, arguing that electoral success depended on cooperation rather than sentiment.

He said the region had historically contributed to Nigeria’s political leadership and could strengthen its influence through broader national partnerships.

Shettima also urged residents to support Tinubu’s re-election bid, linking political collaboration with the region’s development prospects.

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah described the rally as a demonstration of political collaboration between the Southeast and the APC.

He said the state’s finances had benefited from the Federal Government’s economic reforms, giving his administration more resources to invest in development.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu also called on the region to support Tinubu. Kalu cited the establishment of the Southeast Development Commission and foreign exchange reforms among the measures he said had benefited businesses.

INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS INAUGURATED

During his visit, Tinubu inaugurated three completed projects in Enugu State.

They were a 33-kilometre section of the Enugu-Onitsha dual carriageway, a 23-span flyover at Eke-Obinagu Junction along the Enugu-Abakaliki-Ogoja road, and Enugu International Hospital.

The rally also featured the presentation of APC flags and symbolic brooms to the party’s Southeast governorship candidates for the 2027 elections.

On arrival in Enugu, the President was conferred with the traditional title of “Nwanne Di Na Mba”, meaning a brother or relative from another land. The Chairman of the Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, Igwe Samuel Asadu, presented the title in recognition of the relationship between Tinubu and the people of the state.

BOTTOM LINE

The Eastern Gas Pipeline and railway approvals add two major infrastructure commitments to the Federal Government’s development agenda for the Southeast. Their impact on electricity, manufacturing and transport will depend on how quickly the projects move from approval to construction and operation.