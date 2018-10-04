World Food Prices Slip in September, says FAO

World Food Prices Slip in September, says FAO

October 4, 2018
World food prices slipped in September 2018, with only sugar posting a rise, the UN food agency said on Thursday.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation’s food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 165.4 points last month.

The figure is against a marginally revised 167.7 in August, which was previously given as 167.6.

FAO’s forecast for world wheat production in 2018 was almost unchanged on 722.4 million tonnes, the smallest since 2013.

More details later…

