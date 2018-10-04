NWC: APC Cancels Governorship Primaries in Zamfara

The National Working Committee NWC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has approved the cancellation of its governorship primaries in Zamfara state following reports of violence.

This was as the leadership of the party said some officials of the state government had snatched election materials and result sheets which they took to the Government House ostensibly to manipulate the process and cast a blight on its fidelity.

Acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena in a statement Thursday in Abuja said “the Prof. Abubakar Faki-led APC Zamfara State Governorship Primaries Committee has announced the cancellation of the primaries held in the state due to election malpractices including snatching of election materials and result sheets by the State’s government officials which were taken to the Government House, Gusau”.

According to him, “the process was also marred by violence. Subsequently, the Party’s National Working Committee NWC has approved the cancellation of the Governorship primaries. A new date will be announced soonest. The NWC reiterates our commitment to free, fair and transparent primaries across the country”, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the party has also now slated the senatorial primaries in Niger state for Friday October 5. It also announced that it had cleared the trio of Senators David Umar, AS Abdullahi and Mustapha Sani Mohammed to vie for its tickets in each of the three senatorial districts of the state.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial Primaries for Niger State will now hold on Friday, 5thOctober, 2018.

“Sen. David Umar, Sen. Dr. A.S Abdullahi and Sen. Mustapha Sani Mohammed have been cleared by the Party’s National Working Committee NWC to contest the primaries”, the party said.

The NWC also cleared six aspirants to contest the Party’s Primaries for the respective Senatorial Districts in Edo State. Those cleared include Sen. Francis Alimikhena for Edo North, John Inegbedion, Igbogbo Sylvanus and Patrick Ikhariale for Edo Central. Others are Patrick Obahiagbon and Erahabor Emokpae, both for Edo South.