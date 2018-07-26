Wizkid, Drake’s Producer Metro Boomin Working on a New Single

Nigerian Afropop star, Ayo Balogun aka Wizkid is currently working on a new single with Drake’s producer Metro Boomin.

The Starboy shared a photo of himself and Metro together in the studio during a recording session on Tuesday through his Twitter handle @wizkidayo, with the caption “Metro x Wiz. 4Life!”

Metro Boomin is an American producer, record executive and DJ, whose early production success came with tracks such as ILoveMakonnen’s 2014 hit ‘Tuesday’ as well as Future and Drake’s 2015 ‘Jumpman’.

He was featured on Forbes as ‘easily one of the most in-demand hitmakers in the world’ list and has worked on hit singles such as ‘Congratulations’ by Post Malone featuring Quavo, ‘Tunnel Vision’ by Kodak Black and ‘Bounce Back’by Big Sean.

Wizkid, who had earlier stated that his first official single for 2018 will be dropping soon, worked with a number of international producers on his ‘Sounds From The Other Side’ EP.

The list of renowned producers whom the ‘Soco’ crooner has worked with includes New York’s Dre Skull, DJ Mustard and Major Lazer.

In the first half of 2018, Wizkid released a number of singles with producers like KillerTunes on ‘Fake Love’ and Northboi on Soco.

The 28-year- old recently sold out the O2 hall in London; and is set to release a much anticipated album ‘Made In Lagos’ later in 2018.