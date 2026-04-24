WHO report: 1.75 billion people lived healthier lives by the end of 2025

Keypoints

The WHO 2025 Results Report reveals that 1.75 billion additional people reached a higher standard of wellbeing through tobacco control and better air quality.

Essential health service coverage reached 567 million more people in 2025, a significant jump from the previous year.

Despite these gains, the WHO missed its ambitious “Triple Billion” targets due to financial pressures and internal restructuring.

HPV vaccine coverage nearly doubled, rising from 17% in 2019 to 31% in 2024 through simplified single-dose schedules.

The world remains off track to meet the health-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by the 2030 deadline.

Main Story

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has delivered a balanced scorecard on the state of global health as it prepares for the 79th World Health Assembly in May 2026.

According to the annual Results Report released on Thursday, April 23, 2026, the world saw a surge in overall wellbeing, with 1.75 billion more people living healthier lives compared to 2018.

These improvements were largely driven by aggressive tobacco control policies, enhanced air quality standards, and expanded access to clean water and sanitation.

Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus noted that while the progress is tangible, the WHO’s “Triple Billion” goals—which aimed for a one-billion-person increase in each of its three primary focus areas were not fully met.

The report highlights a “delivery toll” caused by internal restructuring and limited financial flexibility, as a large portion of the WHO budget remains earmarked for specific projects.

Despite these hurdles, the organisation successfully responded to 66 emergencies in 2025, including a massive medical intervention in Gaza and a significant increase in global mental health support.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the funding-flexibility gap; because most of the WHO’s budget is tied to specific themes, the organisation lacks the strategic agility to reallocate resources when new emergencies arise. Authorities must solve the problem of unmet output targets, as reduced staffing and limited technical support have slowed down critical programme implementation in several regions.

Furthermore, there is a sustainability risk; while gains in HPV vaccination and tobacco control are impressive, the WHO warns that these cannot be taken for granted without sustained investment. To succeed, the upcoming World Health Assembly must address the “off track” status of the 2030 SDGs by harmonizing global air pollution roadmaps and strengthening disease detection in countries with low capacity.

What’s Being Said

“The Results Report 2025 shows that… countries have delivered tangible benefits for millions of people,” stated Tedros Ghebreyesus.

Ghebreyesus cautioned that “these gains cannot be taken for granted” and require “sustained support and investment.”

The report found that progress was driven by “expanded services for communicable diseases including HIV and tuberculosis.”

What’s Next

The findings of the 2025 report will be formally presented at the 79th World Health Assembly in Geneva, running from May 18 to 23, 2026.

Member states are expected to deliberate on the global air pollution roadmap, which targets a 50% reduction in related deaths by 2040.

New strategies for polio eradication and measles surveillance will be a priority for the 2026–2027 operational cycle to close existing gaps.

The WHO is likely to push for a more flexible funding model to allow for a more rapid response to the 60+ emergencies it manages annually.

Bottom Line

The WHO’s 2025 results show that while the organization is reaching more people than ever before, its internal and financial constraints are preventing it from hitting its most ambitious targets. As the 2030 deadline for global health goals approaches, the focus is shifting from simply “reaching” billions to ensuring the systems behind those gains are financially and operationally resilient.