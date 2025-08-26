Interswitch Empowers Gaming Operators With Tech-Driven Solutions For Smarter Operations

As part of its ongoing drive to optimise financial transactions across key sectors, Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, is transforming Nigeria’s gaming landscape with the introduction of a bespoke suite of payment and collection solutions. Unveiled at an exclusive industry event themed “Beating the Odds: Innovation and Solutions for Smarter Betting Operations,” the new offerings are tailored to optimise payment flows, simplify collections, enable instant payouts, and personalise the player experience through reliable, tech-driven processes.

Hosted at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, the session convened key stakeholders, regulators, and operators from across the gaming ecosystem, all seeking smarter, more efficient ways to serve Nigeria’s fast-growing digital-first consumer base.

With a deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities in the gaming sector, Interswitch’s integrated solutions are designed to boost operational efficiency, streamline collections, and improve customer satisfaction through seamless transactions, faster payouts, and personalised rewards.

In his welcome address, Osasere Atohengbe, Vice President, Sales and Account Management, Interswitch, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to empowering businesses with intelligent and scalable solutions. He said:

“At Interswitch, our mission is to enable businesses with the right tools to thrive. We see technology as a powerful enabler, not just for gaming operators, but also for the players who expect fast, secure, and frictionless experiences. With our integrated suite of payment and collection solutions, we’re helping gaming platforms simplify backend operations, from reconciliation and payouts to collections and tracking, ultimately unlocking greater value and scalability in today’s competitive market.”

Delivering the keynote address, Adetoun Adeyemi, Director of Legal, Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority, who represented Bashir Are, Chief Executive Officer, Lagos State Lotteries and Authority, lauded the initiative and emphasised its potential to transforming the entire gaming ecosystem:

“We are truly excited about the potential of Interswitch’s Integrated Solutions Suite to significantly impact the gaming industry. These innovations will not only provide operators with smarter, more efficient tools but also empower us, as regulators, to foster a transparent, compliant, and well-structured ecosystem. This initiative supports our collective goal of building a responsible and well-structured gaming industry in Lagos State.”

At the core of the offering is the Interswitch Payment Gateway, which facilitates seamless, real-time payments across a wide range of channels, including cards, bank transfers, USSD, Quickteller, Google Pay, OPay, and more, via a single, unified integration. This simplifies onboarding and transaction processing for operators while elevating the payment experience for end-users across touchpoints.

Also featured is the Interswitch collections platform, Paydirect, a multi-channel collection platform that allows operators to accept payments through online platforms, physical bank branches, agent networks, and Point-of-Sale (POS) terminals. All transactions are consolidated into a centralised dashboard, enabling simplified tracking, real-time monitoring, and error-free reconciliation.

To support real-time disbursements, the Quickteller-powered funds transfer service allows operators to instantly pay winnings or transfer funds to bank accounts across Nigeria. This not only fosters trust but also improves player satisfaction by ensuring timely settlements. Also integral to the suite of solutions is the Static Virtual Account (Pay with Transfer) feature, which assigns unique virtual account numbers to individual customers. This innovation eliminates referencing errors, simplifies deposit identification, and enables automated reconciliation, giving operators greater visibility, control, and accuracy in managing inflows.

Beyond payments, Interswitch showcased an expanded portfolio of business-enabling solutions designed to drive operational efficiency, enhance customer engagement, and improve user experience for gaming operators. The Interswitch Corporate 360 (IC360) platform was highlighted as a comprehensive tool that consolidates financial operations, covering everything from tax compliance and vendor payments to real-time account visibility and ERP integration, helping operators streamline processes and reduce redundancy.

In addition, Interswitch’s Enterprise Rewards Solution offers a digital rewards platform that incentivises customer behaviour with instant airtime, data, vouchers, and other perks, backed by intelligent analytics for targeted engagement. The USSD and offline solutions ensure uninterrupted access to gaming services even without internet connectivity, reducing transaction drop-offs, while the Salary Lending Solution provides employees of partner firms with quick, short-term salary advances via Quickteller.

Complementing these offerings, the broader suite also incorporates advanced tools such as Digital Escrow Services for secure transactions, Fraud Management Systems to mitigate risks, and API Integration Tools that enable seamless incorporation of Interswitch’s capabilities into operators’ existing infrastructure. Together, these solutions underscore Interswitch’s commitment to delivering not only smarter payments but also comprehensive business enablement for gaming operators.

Through its combination of cutting-edge payment solutions and a wide array of operational tools, Interswitch is redefining the future of Nigeria’s gaming industry. With smarter, tech-enabled operations, the company is empowering gaming operators to enhance compliance, increase efficiency, and build deeper relationships with customers.

By leading conversations on smarter payment solutions and enabling tech-powered growth in gaming, Interswitch is reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in shaping the future of digital financial services, not only in Nigeria but across Africa.