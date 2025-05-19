Week 47 Pool Results For Sat 24th May 2025 UK 2024/2025

Week 47 pool results 2025: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results for this week, british and aussie pool result, football pools results and fixtures, pools panel results today, pool panel results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 47 Pool Results: Football pools results for this week 46 2025 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 47 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria. Stay tuned for reliable and accurate updates throughout the week.

WEEK: 47; SEASON: UK 2024/2025; DATE: 24-May-2025
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1BournemouthLeicester-:--:-Sunday
2FulhamMan City-:--:-Sunday
3IpswichWest Ham-:--:-Sunday
4LiverpoolCrystal P.-:--:-Sunday
5Man Utd.Aston V.-:--:-Sunday
6NewcastleEverton-:--:-Sunday
7Nott’m For.Chelsea-:--:-Sunday
8SouthamptonArsenal-:--:-Sunday
9TottenhamBrighton-:--:-Sunday
10WolvesBrentford-:--:-Sunday
11AberdeenCeltic-:--:-Saturday
12AlavesOsasuna-:--:-Sunday
13Ath BilbaoBarcelona-:--:-Sunday
14EspanyolLas Palmas-:--:-Sunday
15GetafeCelta Vigo-:--:-Sunday
16GironaAtl Madrid-:--:-Sunday
17LeganesValladolid-:--:-Sunday
18R. BetisValencia-:--:-Sunday
19Real MadridR. Sociedad-:--:-Sunday
20R. VallecanoMallorca-:--:-Sunday
21VillarrealSevilla-:--:-Sunday
22AC MilanMonza-:--:-Sunday
23AtalantaParma-:--:-Sunday
24BolognaGenoa-:--:-Sunday
25ComoInter Milan-:--:-Sunday
26EmpoliVerona-:--:-Sunday
27LazioLecce-:--:-Sunday
28NapoliCagliari-:--:-Sunday
29TorinoRoma-:--:-Sunday
30UdineseFiorentina-:--:-Sunday
31VeneziaJuventus-:--:-Sunday
32BielefeldStuttgart-:--:-LKO
33Paris S.G.Reims-:--:-LKO
34BenficaSporting CP-:--:-Sunday
35CharleroiOH Leuven-:--:-LKO
36Club BruggeAntwerp-:--:-Sunday
37FCV Dender EHKV Mechelen-:--:-LKO
38GenkAnderlecht-:--:-Sunday
39Union St.-G.Gent-:--:-Sunday
40WesterloSt’d Liege-:--:-LKO
41BaselLuzern-:--:-LKO
42LuganoYoung Boys-:--:-LKO
43ServetteLausanne-:--:-LKO
44Austria V.BW Linz-:--:-LKO
45SalzburgRapid Vienna-:--:-LKO
46Sturm GrazRZ Pellets WAC-:--:-LKO
47AarhusBrondby-:--:-Sunday
48FC CopenhagenNordsjaelland-:--:-Sunday
49MidtjyllandRanders-:--:-Sunday
