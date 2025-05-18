Quickteller, Verve Celebrate African Storytelling at 11th AMVCA

Quickteller, leading digital payments platform powered by Interswitch, and Verve, Africa’s foremost payment cards and digital tokens brand, proudly celebrated the richness of African storytelling at the 11th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), held on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

The event was a grand celebration of African excellence in film, television, and digital content. As official sponsors, Quickteller and Verve reaffirmed their commitment to the creative industry by supporting award categories that spotlight remarkable talent and impactful storytelling across the continent.

Verve sponsored the Best Lead Actor category, which was awarded to Femi Adebayo for a compelling performance in Seven Doors. Quickteller supported the newly introduced Best Score/Music award, celebrating the evolving landscape of African cinema and the vital role of music in storytelling. The award went to Seven Doors, composed by Tolu Obanro.

This year’s AMVCA featured 27 award categories including 17 non-voting categories adjudicated by industry professionals and 10 public-voting categories decided by the audience. Notable winners of the evening included Chioma Chukwuka for Best Lead Actress in Seven Doors, Freedom Way as Best Movie, Awam Amkpa as Best Director for The Man Died, Mercy Aigbe for Best Supporting Actress in Farmer’s Bride, and Gabriel Afolayan for Best Supporting Actor in Inside Life.

The Trailblazer Award went to Kayode Kasum, while Sani Mu’azu and Nkem Owoh received the Lifetime Achievement Award for their remarkable contributions to the movie industry.

Speaking on the event, Cherry Eromosele, Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Communications, Interswitch Group, remarked:

“It has been an incredible honour to witness and support the celebration of Africa’s storytelling brilliance. Through Quickteller and Verve, we are proud to have played a role in amplifying the voices of those telling our stories with passion, authenticity, and creativity. The AMVCA is more than an award show, it is a powerful platform that reflects the vibrancy and vision of African creators.”

Organised by Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice, the AMVCA continues to serve as a premier platform for recognising outstanding talent and promoting cultural expression across the continent. As official sponsors, Quickteller and Verve reaffirm their commitment to the advancement of Africa’s creative economy by supporting initiatives that spotlight excellence and innovation in the entertainment industry.