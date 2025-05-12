Week 46 Pool Results For Sat 17th May 2025 UK 2024/2025

Week 46 pool results 2025: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results for this week, british and aussie pool result, football pools results and fixtures, pools panel results today, pool panel results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 46 Pool Results: Football pools results for this week 46 2025 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 46 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria. Stay tuned for reliable and accurate updates throughout the week.

WEEK: 46; SEASON: UK 2024/2025; DATE: 17-May-2025
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1Crystal P.Man City-:--:-LKO
2ArsenalNewcastle-:--:-Sunday
3Aston V.Tottenham-:--:-VOID
4BrentfordFulham-:--:-Sunday
5EvertonSouthampton-:--:-Sunday
6LeicesterIpswich-:--:-Sunday
7West HamNott’m For.-:--:-Sunday
8CelticSt Mirren-:--:-EKO
9Dundee Utd.Aberdeen-:--:-EKO
10HibernianRangers-:--:-EKO
11KilmarnockHearts-:--:-Sunday
12Ross CountyMotherwell-:--:-Sunday
13St J’StoneDundee-:--:-Sunday
14Atl MadridR. Betis-:--:-Sunday
15BarcelonaVillarreal-:--:-Sunday
16Celta VigoR. Vallecano-:--:-Sunday
17Las PalmasLeganes-:--:-Sunday
18MallorcaGetafe-:--:-Sunday
19OsasunaEspanyol-:--:-Sunday
20R. SociedadGirona-:--:-Sunday
21SevillaReal Madrid-:--:-Sunday
22ValenciaAth Bilbao-:--:-Sunday
23ValladolidAlaves-:--:-Sunday
24CagliariVenezia-:--:-Sunday
25FiorentinaBologna-:--:-Sunday
26GenoaAtalanta-:--:-Sunday
27Inter MilanLazio-:--:-Sunday
28JuventusUdinese-:--:-Sunday
29LecceTorino-:--:-Sunday
30MonzaEmpoli-:--:-Sunday
31ParmaNapoli-:--:-Sunday
32RomaAC Milan-:--:-Sunday
33VeronaComo-:--:-Sunday
34AugsburgU. Berlin-:--:-EKO
35B. DortmundHolstein Kiel-:--:-EKO
36B. M’gladbachWolfsburg-:--:-EKO
37FC HeidenheimW. Bremen-:--:-EKO
38FreiburgE. Frankfurt-:--:-EKO
39HoffenheimB. Munich-:--:-EKO
40MainzB. Leverkusen-:--:-EKO
41RB LeipzigStuttgart-:--:-EKO
42St PauliBochum-:--:-EKO
43LensMonaco-:--:-LKO
44LilleReims-:--:-LKO
45LyonAngers-:--:-LKO
46MarseilleRennes-:--:-LKO
47NantesMontpellier-:--:-LKO
48NiceBrest-:--:-LKO
49Paris S.G.Auxerre-:--:-LKO
Week 45 Pool Results For Sat 10th May 2024 UK 2024/2025

