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Home Business News SPORTS Week 44 Pool Fixtures for Sat 2, May 2026, UK 2025/2026

Week 44 Pool Fixtures for Sat 2, May 2026, UK 2025/2026

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
-

Now you can find the Week 44 pool fixtures 2026: pool fixtures for this week, this week pool fixtures, football pools results and fixtures, pool fixtures this week, classic pool fixtures, Aussie pool fixtures, UK pool fixtures, advance pool fixtures, Australia pool fixtures, pool panel results, pool result today Saturday, pool results and fixtures this week, fortune soccer pool fixtures.

Find all the Week 44 pool fixtures on Bizwatchnigeria.ng as soon as they are released by the FPA (Football Pools Authority).

WEEK: 44; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 02-05-2026
Pools FixturesStatus
1ArsenalFulhamLKO
2Aston VillaTottenhamSunday
3BournemouthCrystal P.Saturday
4BrentfordWest HamSaturday
5Man UnitedLiverpoolSunday
6NewcastleBrightonSaturday
7WolvesSunderlandSaturday
8BlackburnLeicesterEKO
9Bristol C.StokeEKO
10DerbySheff Utd.EKO
11HullNorwichEKO
12IpswichQ.P.R.EKO
13MillwallOxford Utd.EKO
14PortsmouthBirminghamEKO
15PrestonSouthamptonEKO
16Sheff Wed.West BromEKO
17SwanseaCharltonEKO
18WatfordCoventryEKO
19WrexhamMiddlesbroEKO
20A.WimbledonHuddersfieldSaturday
21BarnsleyStockportSaturday
22BoltonLutonSaturday
23ExeterBradford C.Saturday
24Leyton O.Burton A.Saturday
25MansfieldCardiffSaturday
26NorthamptonPlymouthSaturday
27PeterboroDoncasterSaturday
28Port ValeLincolnSaturday
29ReadingBlackpoolSaturday
30StevenageWigan A.Saturday
31WycombeRotherhamSaturday
32BarrowNewport Co.Saturday
33BromleyWalsallSaturday
34CheltenhamColchesterSaturday
35CrawleySalford C.Saturday
36CreweCambridge U.Saturday
37FleetwoodMilton K.D.Saturday
38GillinghamShrewsburySaturday
39HarrogateBarnetSaturday
40Notts Co.Bristol R.Saturday
41OldhamAccringtonSaturday
42SwindonChesterfieldSaturday
43TranmereGrimsbySaturday
44DundeeSt MirrenSaturday
45FalkirkMotherwellSaturday
46HibernianCelticSunday
47KilmarnockDundee Utd.Saturday
48EspanyolReal MadridSunday
49OsasunaBarcelonaLKO
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