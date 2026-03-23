CBN targets single-digit inflation as transition to inflation-targeting regime gathers pace

KEY POINTS

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reaffirmed its move toward a fully-fledged Inflation Targeting (IT) monetary policy regime.

Deputy Governor Dr Muhammad Abdullahi stated on Monday that the bank aims to steer headline inflation into a 6–9% single-digit range in the medium term.

Recent reforms have contributed to a sharp decline in inflation from 34.8% in late 2024 to 15.1% by early 2026.

Key transition measures include a return to orthodox monetary tools, bank recapitalisation, and the unification of foreign exchange rates.

MAIN STORY

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reported on Monday that it was deepening its engagement with the academic and research community to support the country’s transition to a transparent, rules-based inflation-targeting framework.

During a strategic session with the Nigerian Economic Society (NES) in Abuja, Deputy Governor Dr Muhammad Abdullahi explained that the move marked a significant shift toward a forward-looking system designed to anchor long-term price stability. He noted that such a framework was essential to bolster Nigeria’s resilience against global uncertainties, including geopolitical tensions and volatile energy prices.

Abdullahi further detailed that the apex bank’s reforms were already yielding measurable outcomes, citing the drop in headline inflation to 15.1% in early 2026 from nearly 35% just over a year prior. He attributed this progress to sustained monetary tightening, the withdrawal from quasi-fiscal activities, and improved policy coordination with fiscal authorities.

The Deputy Governor maintained that the bank remained on track to achieve its medium-term target of 6–9% inflation, provided the economy avoided major external shocks. He emphasized that achieving this goal would require sustained policy discipline and a credible institutional framework that market players could trust.

THE ISSUES

The transition to a strict inflation-targeting regime presents several structural hurdles for the Nigerian economy. While the CBN has successfully unified exchange rates and deployed electronic trading platforms to improve price discovery, the “short-term trade-offs” mentioned by Director Victor Oboh often involve high interest rates that can stifle immediate domestic credit growth.

Furthermore, the success of this framework relies heavily on the bank’s ability to manage public expectations and maintain institutional independence. Ensuring that the academic community and the NES provide a robust evidence base for these decisions is seen as a critical step in building the public trust necessary for the policy to stick.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The transition to an inflation-targeting framework marks a significant shift toward a transparent, forward-looking, and rules-based monetary policy system,” stated Dr Muhammad Abdullahi .

. “The success of any monetary framework… depends on technical capacity, and also on public trust and effective communication,” noted Dr Victor Oboh .

. “Nigeria needs a credible Central Bank, and the Nigerian Economic Society needs a Central Bank worth standing with,” added Dr Baba Musa, President of the NES.

WHAT’S NEXT

The CBN will likely extend its engagement sessions to other professional bodies and the private sector to further align market expectations.

Future Monetary Policy Committee meetings will be closely watched for further tightening or holding of rates as the bank chases its 6–9% target.

Legislative or internal policy updates may follow to further solidify the bank’s institutional independence.

Expect more frequent releases of the “evidence base” used for policy decisions to satisfy the academic and research community.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the CBN is trading “discretion” for “discipline.” By moving toward a formal inflation-targeting regime and inviting academic scrutiny, the apex bank is attempting to lock in its recent gains against inflation, signaling to global and local investors that the era of unpredictable, interventionist monetary policy is over.