Week 37 Pool Result for Sat 14, Mar 2026, UK 2025/2026

Monday, March 9, 2026
By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
-
Week 37 Pool Fixture for Sat 18, March 2023

Week 37 pool results 2026: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results for this week, british and aussie pool result, football pools results and fixtures, pools panel results today, pool panel results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 37 Pool Results: Football pools results for this week 37 2026 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 37 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.

WEEK: 37; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 14-March-2026
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1ArsenalEverton-:--:-LKO
2BurnleyBournemouth-:--:-Saturday
3ChelseaNewcastle-:--:-LKO
4Crystal P.Leeds Utd.-:--:-Sunday
5LiverpoolTottenham-:--:-Sunday
6Man UnitedAston Villa-:--:-Sunday
7Nott’m For.Fulham-:--:-Sunday
8SunderlandBrighton-:--:-Saturday
9West HamMan City-:--:-LKO
10BirminghamSheff Utd.-:--:-Saturday
11CoventrySouthampton-:--:-EKO
12LeicesterQ.P.R.-:--:-Saturday
13MiddlesbroBristol C.-:--:-EKO
14MillwallBlackburn-:--:-Saturday
15NorwichPreston-:--:-Saturday
16Oxford Utd.Charlton-:--:-EKO
17Sheff Wed.Ipswich-:--:-Saturday
18StokeWatford-:--:-Saturday
19West BromHull-:--:-Saturday
20DoncasterBlackpool-:--:-Saturday
21ExeterCardiff-:--:-Saturday
22Leyton O.Peterboro-:--:-Saturday
23LincolnStockport-:--:-EKO
24MansfieldBarnsley-:--:-Saturday
25NorthamptonBurton A.-:--:-Saturday
26Port ValeHuddersfield-:--:-Saturday
27ReadingPlymouth-:--:-Saturday
28RotherhamBolton-:--:-EKO
29StevenageA.Wimbledon-:--:-Saturday
30Wigan A.Bradford C.-:--:-Saturday
31WycombeLuton-:--:-Saturday
32BarnetNewport Co.-:--:-Saturday
33BarrowAccrington-:--:-Saturday
34BromleyBristol R.-:--:-Saturday
35Cambridge U.Gillingham-:--:-Saturday
36CreweWalsall-:--:-Saturday
37FleetwoodTranmere-:--:-Saturday
38HarrogateSalford C.-:--:-EKO
39Notts Co.Chesterfield-:--:-EKO
40OldhamGrimsby-:--:-Saturday
41ShrewsburyCheltenham-:--:-Saturday
42SwindonMilton K.D.-:--:-Saturday
43AberdeenFalkirk-:--:-Saturday
44CelticMotherwell-:--:-Saturday
45DundeeDundee Utd.-:--:-Sunday
46HibernianLivingston-:--:-Saturday
47KilmarnockHearts-:--:-LKO
48St MirrenRangers-:--:-Sunday
49AirdrieArbroath-:--:-Saturday
