Baobab microfinance bank unveils green finance project for solar energy

KEY POINTS

Baobab Microfinance Bank Nigeria has launched the Green Finance Project, a training initiative to develop professionals for the solar energy sector.

The programme aims to bridge the gap between technical solar solutions and financial affordability for households and SMEs in Lagos.

Selected participants will be trained as Green Energy & Finance Consultants to provide responsible advisory services.

The project is supported by the European Investment Bank (EIB) through its Financial Inclusion Fund.

MAIN STORY

Baobab Microfinance Bank Nigeria has officially unveiled the Green Finance Project, a structured capacity-building initiative designed to create a new generation of skilled professionals in the renewable energy sector. The programme focuses on developing “Green Energy & Finance Consultants” who can guide Lagos-based households and small businesses toward making sustainable and affordable solar energy decisions.

This move comes as rising energy costs drive an increased demand for alternative power, though many consumers still struggle with poorly matched technical solutions and unrealistic financial expectations.

According to Eric Ntumba, Chief Executive Officer of Baobab Microfinance Bank Nigeria, access to reliable solar energy begins with the right advice. The project seeks to address the market’s lack of qualified advisory support by equipping consultants with a blend of technical energy knowledge and financial realism. By prioritizing the client’s long-term interests, the bank aims to reinforce trust in the solar market and ensure that energy transitions are both technically appropriate and financially viable.

The recruitment of these specialist consultants will mark the start of the programme’s rollout. Participants will undergo rigorous training and practical project development focused on real-life solar applications within the Lagos ecosystem. Project Manager Rolf Kreitel emphasized that the initiative is built on the conviction that real change occurs only when energy decisions are supported by advisors who understand the everyday financial realities faced by small businesses.

The Green Finance Project is deeply integrated into Baobab’s Social Performance Management (SPM) framework, highlighting a commitment to responsible finance and client protection. Supported by the European Investment Bank (EIB) via the Financial Inclusion Fund, the initiative aligns with global efforts toward inclusive and sustainable energy access. By investing in human capacity, Baobab Nigeria is positioning itself to lead the adoption of solar solutions that are designed to be sustainable for the long term.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Access to reliable solar energy starts with the right advice. Through the Green Finance Project, we are investing in people and building the skills required to guide households and SMEs,” stated Eric Ntumba , CEO of Baobab Microfinance Bank Nigeria.

noted Rolf Kreitel, Project Manager.

The bank aims to move consumers toward solutions that are "affordable, realistic, and aligned with their long-term needs."

WHAT’S NEXT

Baobab Nigeria will begin the formal recruitment process for the first cohort of Green Energy & Finance Consultants.

Participants will commence structured training sessions including practical field assessments of energy needs for Lagos-based SMEs.

The bank is expected to roll out specific financial products tailored to the recommendations provided by these newly trained consultants to facilitate solar adoption.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that Baobab Microfinance Bank is shifting the focus from simply lending money to providing the expertise needed to spend it wisely. By training consultants to bridge the gap between solar technology and financial reality, the bank is attempting to lower the barrier to sustainable energy for Lagosians while ensuring their long-term financial health.