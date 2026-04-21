CBN tightens BVN rules to combat SIM swap and device fraud

Keypoints

Financial expert Tunji Adepeju clarified on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is not issuing new BVNs but implementing stricter security protocols for existing ones.

A major new rule requires that the phone number used for BVN registration must strictly match the number used for all banking transactions.

Mobile banking apps are now restricted to a single device; logging in on a new phone automatically deactivates the app on the previous device.

To prevent SIM swap fraud, customers are now limited to changing their BVN-linked phone number only once in their lifetime.

The measures are designed to enhance traceability through Internet Protocol (IP) addresses and biometric alignment with the National Identification Number (NIN).

Main Story

The Central Bank of Nigeria has moved to close critical loopholes in the digital banking space. Speaking in Ibadan, financial analyst Tunji Adepeju explained that the latest guidelines are a direct response to the sophisticated methods used by fraudsters, particularly SIM swapping and unauthorized device mirroring.

By enforcing a one-to-one relationship between a BVN, a phone number, and a single mobile device, the apex bank aims to create a digital paper trail that is much harder for criminals to manipulate.

One of the most significant changes is the lifetime limit on changing linked phone numbers. This move targets the heart of SIM swap fraud, where criminals use social engineering to take over a victim’s mobile identity.

While Adepeju acknowledged that these rules might cause “initial friction”, especially for those who lose their phones the requirement for physical bank visits to authenticate new devices is seen as a necessary security barrier to protect customer deposits from remote attacks.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the digital-inclusion friction; while stricter rules protect funds, they create significant hurdles for the millions of Nigerians living in rural areas who may not have easy access to physical bank branches for device re-authentication. Authorities must solve the problem of SIM-recycling logistics, as the “once-in-a-lifetime” change rule could become a nightmare for customers whose mobile lines are deactivated or reassigned by telcos due to inactivity.

Furthermore, there is a technical-support risk; banks must be ready to handle a surge in physical visits and provide efficient “device migration” protocols to prevent legitimate customers from being locked out of their accounts. To succeed, the CBN must ensure that the “one-time change” rule has a clear appeals process for genuine cases of multiple phone loss or forced number changes.

What’s Being Said

“CBN is not giving new BVN numbers. What the apex body is saying is that the phone number used in registering for BVN must be the same used for transactions,” stated Tunji Adepeju.

Adepeju emphasized that the device restriction allows banks to “trace the exact device used for transactions,” utilizing unique IP addresses to monitor suspicious activity.

What’s Next

Commercial banks are expected to begin rolling out mandatory app updates by late April 2026 to enforce the “one device per user” rule.

The CBN is anticipated to release a FAQ document addressing “special circumstances” for the lifetime phone number change limit.

Increased collaboration between the NCC (Nigerian Communications Commission) and banks is expected to ensure that NIN-SIM linkage is fully synchronized with the BVN database.

and banks is expected to ensure that NIN-SIM linkage is fully synchronized with the BVN database. Analysts expect a “settling-in period” through mid-2026, during which banks will refine their in-branch processes for manual device registration.

Bottom Line

The new BVN guidelines represent a trade-off between convenience and security. By tying a customer’s identity to a specific SIM and a single physical device, the CBN is betting that the minor inconvenience of a bank visit is a price worth paying to stop the multi-billion naira drain caused by digital fraud.