IEA chief warns Middle East war causing ‘biggest energy crisis in history’

Keypoints

Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), stated on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, that the conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel has triggered the most severe energy crisis in history.

The crisis stems from the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz , a vital maritime chokepoint through which 20% of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) flows.

, a vital maritime chokepoint through which 20% of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) flows. This disruption compounds the existing energy shock from Russia’s war in Ukraine, which had already severely restricted gas supplies to Europe.

In March 2026, the IEA authorized a record release of 400 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves—the largest in its history—to mitigate soaring prices.

from strategic reserves—the largest in its history—to mitigate soaring prices. Birol noted that current global oil production has dropped by approximately 13 million barrels per day, more than double the losses seen during the 1973 and 1979 oil shocks.

Main Story

The global energy landscape has entered a period of unprecedented volatility. Speaking to France Inter radio on Tuesday, IEA chief Fatih Birol underscored that the world is facing a “huge” crisis that surpasses all previous historical benchmarks.

The catalyst is the expansion of hostilities in the Middle East following the February 28, 2026, strikes on Iran by the U.S. and Israel. This has led to a near-total standstill in the Strait of Hormuz, stranding tankers and causing oil prices to surge past $100 per barrel.

Unlike previous shocks, this crisis is a “double-hit” on both petroleum and natural gas. While the 2022 energy crisis primarily impacted European gas due to the invasion of Ukraine, the current 2026 conflict has paralyzed global oil transit while regional production in the Middle East has been suspended or cut.

Birol warned that even if hostilities were to end immediately, it could take up to two years for oil production and transit infrastructure to recover to pre-war levels.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the Strait-of-Hormuz dependency; there is currently no alternative route capable of handling the volume of oil and gas that typically passes through the Persian Gulf. Authorities must solve the problem of depleting strategic reserves, as the record release of 400 million barrels is a “one-shot” measure that provides temporary relief but does not solve the underlying supply vacuum. Furthermore, there is a global recession risk; the IEA and IMF have warned that the current supply drop of 13 million barrels per day could send developing economies into “death spirals” of inflation and debt. To succeed, the international community must find a way to restore “freedom of navigation” in the Gulf, which remains the single most important variable for global energy stability.

What’s Being Said

“This is indeed the biggest crisis in history,” Birol told France Inter radio, adding that combining the effects of the Middle East war with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict creates a “huge” burden on the world.

Analysts at Chatham House noted that the 400 million barrel release, while historic, “will not make a large material difference” if the blockade of the Strait continues indefinitely.

noted that the 400 million barrel release, while historic, “will not make a large material difference” if the blockade of the Strait continues indefinitely. QatarEnergy has reported that Iranian strikes on regional gas fields have caused damage that will take three to five years to fully repair.

What’s Next

The IEA’s newly formed coalition with the IMF and World Bank is expected to release a set of emergency economic guidelines for importing nations by late April.

is expected to release a set of emergency economic guidelines for importing nations by late April. Strait of Hormuz: The U.S. has issued a deadline of April 2026 for the reopening of the strait, threatening further extensive attacks on Iranian energy sites if transit remains blocked.

The U.S. has issued a deadline of April 2026 for the reopening of the strait, threatening further extensive attacks on Iranian energy sites if transit remains blocked. Global energy markets are bracing for a “much worse” situation in May as the initial shipments that were already in transit during March reach their destinations, leaving a total supply void.

A draft UN Security Council resolution aimed at securing maritime transit through the Gulf is currently being circulated among member nations.

Bottom Line

The world is navigating an energy crisis of record-breaking proportions. With 13 million barrels of daily production offline and the Strait of Hormuz effectively shuttered, the IEA’s record reserve release is a desperate bridge toward a diplomatic solution that currently remains out of reach.