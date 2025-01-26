Week 31 Pool Results For Sat 1 Feb 2024 UK 2024/2025

Week 31 Pool Results : Stay updated with the latest football pool results, including live scores, Saturday match outcomes, British and Aussie pool results, fixtures, and pools panel verdicts. We provide timely updates on the first-half and full-time results to keep you informed.

Week 31 Pool Results Highlights 

This week’s Week 31 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria. Stay tuned for reliable and accurate updates throughout the week.

  • Live Updates: Full-time scores and results for this week’s matches are published promptly after confirmation.
  • Panel Decisions: For postponed matches, the pools panel provides halftime results, which are shared as soon as they are agreed upon.
WEEK: 31; SEASON: UK 2024/2025; DATE: 01-February-2025
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1ArsenalMan City-:--:-Sunday
2BournemouthLiverpool-:--:-Saturday
3BrentfordTottenham-:--:-Sunday
4EvertonLeicester-:--:-Saturday
5IpswichSouthampton-:--:-Saturday
6Man Utd.Crystal P.-:--:-Sunday
7NewcastleFulham-:--:-Saturday
8Nott’m For.Brighton-:--:-EKO
9WolvesAston V.-:--:-LKO
10DerbySheff Utd.-:--:-Saturday
11HullStoke-:--:-Saturday
12LeedsCardiff-:--:-Saturday
13MillwallQ.P.R.-:--:-Saturday
14Oxford Utd.Bristol C.-:--:-EKO
15PlymouthWest Brom-:--:-EKO
16PortsmouthBurnley-:--:-Saturday
17Sheff Wed.Luton-:--:-Saturday
18SwanseaCoventry-:--:-Saturday
19WatfordNorwich-:--:-EKO
20BarnsleyBurton A.-:--:-EKO
21BirminghamRotherham-:--:-Saturday
22BlackpoolCharlton-:--:-Saturday
23Bristol R.Peterboro-:--:-Sunday
24Cambridge U.Wycombe-:--:-Saturday
25CrawleyWrexham-:--:-Saturday
26Leyton O.Stockport-:--:-Saturday
27NorthamptonHuddersfield-:--:-Saturday
28ReadingBolton-:--:-Saturday
29ShrewsburyMansfield-:--:-Saturday
30StevenageExeter-:--:-EKO
31Wigan A.Lincoln-:--:-Saturday
32A.WimbledonBradford C.-:--:-Saturday
33BromleyGrimsby-:--:-Saturday
34CarlisleSwindon-:--:-Saturday
35CheltenhamChesterfield-:--:-EKO
36DoncasterMilton K.D.-:--:-Saturday
37GillinghamNotts Co.-:--:-EKO
38HarrogateCrewe-:--:-Saturday
39MorecambeFleetwood-:--:-Saturday
40Newport Co.Barrow-:--:-Saturday
41Port ValeAccrington-:--:-Saturday
42TranmereColchester-:--:-Saturday
43WalsallSalford C.-:--:-Saturday
44DundeeHearts-:--:-Saturday
45HibernianAberdeen-:--:-Saturday
46KilmarnockDundee Utd.-:--:-Saturday
47MotherwellCeltic-:--:-Saturday
48RangersRoss County-:--:-Sunday
49St MirrenSt J’Stone-:--:-Saturday
