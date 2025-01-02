Week 27 Pool Results For Sat 4 Jan 2024 UK 2024/2025

Week 27 Pool Results : Stay updated with the latest football pool results, including live scores, Saturday match outcomes, British and Aussie pool results, fixtures, and pools panel verdicts. We provide timely updates on the first-half and full-time results to keep you informed.

Week 27 Pool Results Highlights 

This week’s Week 27 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria. Stay tuned for reliable and accurate updates throughout the week.

  • Live Updates: Full-time scores and results for this week’s matches are published promptly after confirmation.
  • Panel Decisions: For postponed matches, the pools panel provides halftime results, which are shared as soon as they are agreed upon.
WEEK: 27; SEASON: UK 2024/2025; DATE: 04-January-2025
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1Aston V.Leicester-:--:-Saturday
2BournemouthEverton-:--:-Saturday
3BrightonArsenal-:--:-LKO
4Crystal P.Chelsea-:--:-Saturday
5FulhamIpswich-:--:-Sunday
6LiverpoolMan Utd.-:--:-Sunday
7Man CityWest Ham-:--:-Saturday
8SouthamptonBrentford-:--:-Saturday
9TottenhamNewcastle-:--:-EKO
10BlackburnBurnley-:--:-EKO
11Bristol C.Derby-:--:-Saturday
12HullLeeds-:--:-Saturday
13MiddlesbroCardiff-:--:-Saturday
14NorwichCoventry-:--:-Saturday
15PrestonOxford Utd.-:--:-Saturday
16Sheff Wed.Millwall-:--:-Saturday
17StokePlymouth-:--:-EKO
18SunderlandPortsmouth-:--:-Sunday
19SwanseaWest Brom-:--:-EKO
20WatfordSheff Utd.-:--:-Saturday
21BarnsleyCrawley-:--:-Saturday
22Burton A.Northampton-:--:-EKO
23Cambridge U.Bristol R.-:--:-EKO
24CharltonReading-:--:-Saturday
25ExeterBolton-:--:-Saturday
26HuddersfieldRotherham-:--:-Saturday
27Leyton O.Shrewsbury-:--:-Saturday
28LincolnStevenage-:--:-Saturday
29StockportMansfield-:--:-Saturday
30WiganBirmingham-:--:-Saturday
31WrexhamPeterboro-:--:-Saturday
32WycombeBlackpool-:--:-Saturday
33BarrowHarrogate-:--:-Saturday
34Bradford C.Grimsby-:--:-EKO
35CheltenhamWalsall-:--:-EKO
36ChesterfieldGillingham-:--:-Sunday
37ColchesterAccrington-:--:-Saturday
38CreweBromley-:--:-Sunday
39DoncasterPort Vale-:--:-Saturday
40FleetwoodA.Wimbledon-:--:-Sunday
41Milton K.D.Salford C.-:--:-Saturday
42Notts Co.Swindon-:--:-EKO
43TranmereCarlisle-:--:-Saturday
44CelticSt Mirren-:--:-Sunday
45Dundee Utd.Hearts-:--:-Sunday
46HibernianRangers-:--:-Sunday
47KilmarnockRoss County-:--:-Sunday
48MotherwellAberdeen-:--:-Sunday
49St J’StoneDundee-:--:-Sunday
Week 26 Pool Results For Sat 28 Dec 2024 UK 2024/2025

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR