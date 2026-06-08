Norway, Nike Gallery team up to pitch solar, recycling at green summit

Key points

Norwegian Ambassador Svein Baera urged Nigerian entities to replace fossil-fuel generators with clean solar infrastructure.

The diplomatic clean energy call was delivered in Abuja during a World Environment Day collaboration with iconic artist Nike Davies-Okundaye.

Scandinavian corporations are actively deploying solar technology to help domestic businesses transition away from heavy diesel reliance.

Oslo is transferring specialized regulatory competence to Nigeria via its “Energy for Development” scheme to minimize oil and gas sector emissions.

Nike Art Gallery founder “Mama Nike” called for grassroots economic empowerment by processing discarded plastics and textiles into fine museum art.

Main Story

The Kingdom of Norway has partnered with the Nike Art Gallery to mount a joint climate campaign pushing for an aggressive transition toward solar energy adoption and grassroots waste recycling across Nigeria.

Speaking at a dedicated World Environment Day event in Abuja themed “Because There’s No Planet B,” the Norwegian Ambassador, Svein Baera, urged public and private operators to dismantle fossil-fuel generators. The diplomat emphasized that systemic environmental threats, including greenhouse gas accumulation and ocean plastic contamination, require coordinated international policy and structural adjustments across corporate supply chains.

To accelerate this transition, Northern European firms are expanding their operational footprints in the country by supplying solar technology directly to local commercial enterprises. This clean energy push is backed by Norway’s institutional “Energy for Development” program, which transfers technical expertise to help Nigeria minimize emissions within its heavy oil and gas extraction fields. Alongside corporate actions, European envoys are calling on everyday citizens to adjust personal habits, specifically warning against dumping municipal waste on streets or directly into aquatic ecosystems.

The collaborative green campaign heavily integrated creative culture and art to reshape public perceptions around sustainability. Celebrated textile artist and gallery founder Chief Nike Davies-Okundaye used the forum to champion the economic advantages of a functional circular economy, proving that discarded materials like plastic water sachets, tea bags, and orange peels can be successfully upcycled into high-value museum dresses and household crafts. Industry advocates noted that this trash-to-treasure value chain is already fostering micro-entrepreneurship at the grassroots, creating jobs for waste collectors, cleaning crews, and logistics handlers while cleaning up public spaces.

The Issues

Accelerating the retirement of ubiquitous, carbon-heavy diesel generators by improving the affordability of off-grid solar equipment.

Translating technical knowledge of recycling into profitable, scaled upcycling factories amid severe lack of developmental funding.

Mobilizing young creatives and media platforms to champion indigenous fabric recycling and environmental conservation.

What’s Being Said

Highlighting the urgent necessity of global collaborative action to reverse climate degradation, the Norwegian Ambassador to Nigeria, Svein Baera, stated: “There is a lot of plastic in the ocean. There are a lot of emissions causing climate change. So all good forces in all countries must work together to find better solutions of reducing pollution and reducing emissions to save the climate and the environment.”

Advising corporate entities to swap out dirty fuel setups for abundant local renewable sources, Baera noted: “For instance, Norwegian companies are providing solar energy and solar technology to businesses in Nigeria, so that they can throw out the diesel generators and to have clean energy from the sun, which is plentiful in Nigeria,”

Explaining the goals of Norway’s bilateral capacity-building partnership with Nigeria, Baera said: “We also have a programme called Energy for Development, where we are transferring competence from Norway to Nigeria, for instance, in the area of having fewer emissions from the oil and gas sector,”

Demanding personal accountability from citizens regarding daily waste management habits, Baera added: “Well, everyone, both in Nigeria and in all other countries, should be aware of how they pollute their surroundings. You should not throw waste on the street. You should not put waste into the ocean. You should try to find solutions that lead to fewer emissions,”

Pointing out the financing gap that stalls the scaling of local upcycling innovations, the founder of Nike Art Gallery, Chief Nike Davies-Okundaye, noted: “Turning trash to treasure, turning waste to wealth, we have the knowledge, but we don’t have the money. Now, these people have the money for us to turn it into what we want it to be,”

What’s Next

The Norwegian Embassy will expand its “Energy for Development” capacity sessions with local oil and gas industry regulators.

The Nike Art Gallery will launch new eco-art curation programs to showcase upcycled apparel and recycled plastic designs.

Clean energy advocacy groups will monitor the deployment velocity of Scandinavian solar tech across industrial hubs in Nigeria.

Bottom Line

Ambassador Svein Baera and cultural icon Mama Nike have launched a joint green campaign urging Nigerian businesses to swap out diesel generators for solar arrays, while showcasing how local artists are turning plastic waste into high-fashion museum pieces to drive a grassroots circular economy.