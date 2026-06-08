North-East health infrastructure strained by brain drain and surging patient volume

Key points

Medical practitioners and local residents across Yobe, Borno, and Adamawa states have issued an urgent plea for increased funding to stabilize secondary and tertiary hospitals.

Rapid population growth and regional patient migration from surrounding areas are putting severe pressure on bed spaces, diagnostic tools, and emergency wards.

Continuous brain drain and the massive departure of clinical workers out of the country have worsened the patient-to-doctor ratio and increased workloads for nursing staff.

While Borno hospitals struggle with crowded waiting rooms and uncompleted emergency units, Adamawa is transitioning its primary specialist facility into a state university teaching hospital.

Community leaders emphasized that government-backed medical centers remain the only affordable healthcare fallback for low-income families.

Main Story

A regional assessment of public healthcare delivery across Yobe, Borno, and Adamawa states has revealed a critical need for enhanced funding to upgrade specialized medical centers and retain skilled professionals.

According to insights gathered by the News Agency of Nigeria, local stakeholders are urging all levels of government to aggressively scale up investments in modern equipment, structural expansions, and staff welfare. While minor infrastructural successes have been recorded through solar-power projects and localized maternal health support, secondary healthcare centers remain significantly overwhelmed.

The operational crisis is most apparent in Yobe’s Potiskum Specialists’ Hospital, where rapid urbanization has driven patient numbers far beyond physical bed capacity. Hospital administrators reported that peak malaria seasons regularly leave facilities with no space to accommodate incoming admissions, forcing medical teams to call for immediate ward expansions.

This infrastructure deficit is compounded by an uncompleted Accident and Emergency Unit project, which was abandoned years after construction started. The absence of this vital trauma center regularly forces families to transport critically injured victims to distant alternative facilities despite severe transit risks.

A matching trend of strained resources is visible at the General Hospital in Maiduguri, Borno State, which serves as a major medical destination for several surrounding local government areas and neighboring states. While patients frequently praise the professionalism of remaining clinical workers, they are routinely subjected to grueling waiting times and empty hospital pharmacy shelves.

In addition to a steep patient-to-doctor ratio and heavy nursing workloads, mental health practitioners in Borno are warning of a significant surge in individuals requiring psychosocial therapy—a direct, long-term consequence of regional displacement and conflict.

In contrast to these persistent operational bottlenecks, Adamawa State is currently executing an extensive upgrade, transitioning its principal specialist facility in Yola into a fully functional teaching hospital for the state university. This structural modernization aims to provide a dedicated clinical training center for local medical students, effectively eliminating the state’s historical dependence on external medical academies.

The ongoing intervention has introduced specialized services, including a free renal failure treatment initiative and an updated laboratory layout. Nonetheless, the Nigerian Medical Association maintains that maintaining these advanced training standards will strictly depend on consistent funding, stable drug supply chains, and competitive compensation packages to stop the ongoing exodus of seasoned staff.

The Issues

Mitigating a severe national and regional brain drain as specialized medical personnel migrate abroad due to poor compensation packages.

Expanding physical bed spaces and emergency trauma wards to safely handle seasonal patient spikes and population growth.

Overcoming widespread deficits in mental health infrastructure to address the growing demand for psychosocial support among displaced populations.

What’s Being Said

Highlighting the deep manpower shortage impacting critical operating centers, the Medical Director of Potiskum Specialists’ Hospital, Dr. Ayuba Zakar, warned: “Doctors are leaving this country en masse and for us to maintain them, we have to make them comfortable. Once their families are comfortable they can render services as they should. This includes those working in the Theatre – Anaesthesiologists and nurses that we can call any time.”

Stressing the biosecurity risks posed by family members ignoring visitor limits, Dr. Zakar noted: “People need to be aware, when you come to the hospital, you are likely going to pick what we call pathogens (an infectious agent) and your chances of picking this, increase with the duration of the stay,”

Explaining the consequences of an uncompleted federal constituency project, an affected resident, Ibrahim Isa, said: “the absence of a standard emergency unit at the hospital forced residents to convey patients to other hospitals miles away from Potiskum despite the risk involved in doing so.”

Commenting on the heavy administrative burden on local hospital personnel, a senior Borno health executive remarked: “This hospital serves not only Maiduguri residents but also patients from several local government areas and neighbouring states of Yobe and Adamawa. The volume of patients has increased considerably over the years, placing pressure on available resources,”

What’s Next

Community leaders will formally petition National Assembly representatives to release funding for the completion of abandoned emergency units.

The Adamawa State Government will complete the final clinical integration steps to formally transfer the Yola Specialist facility to the state university.

Health management boards across the North-East will coordinate with international humanitarian donors to scale up psychiatric and psychosocial support programs.

Bottom Line

Medical experts and community leaders across the North-East are demanding an immediate boost in healthcare investments, warning that severe staff shortages and overstretched infrastructure are undermining patient care from Yobe to Borno.