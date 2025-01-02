Mary Ojulari Foundation Aims To Drive Community Empowerment

A new initiative focused on enterprise solutions, education, advocacy, and community outreach has emerged with the establishment of the Mary Ojulari Foundation. The foundation’s objective is to contribute to sustainable change and systemic transformation, targeting young people and women across Nigeria and beyond.

The foundation was established by Mary Ojulari, a business and finance professional with over 25 years of experience, including 12 years working internationally. It seeks to address socio-economic challenges through various programs aimed at fostering innovation and sustainability.

One of its key initiatives is the Vanguard Fellowship, a program designed to support young female entrepreneurs addressing local challenges through creative and sustainable approaches. The program includes a selection process, a two-week Ignite Bootcamp, and access to tailored mentorship and resources. Selected participants may qualify for seed funding of up to $5,000 to help scale their ventures.

The Vanguard Fellowship is scheduled to launch its pilot cohort in the first half of 2025. Out of an initial pool of 40 applicants, 20 fellows will be chosen to receive funding, coworking space access, and ongoing mentorship. The program aims to enable participants to develop their ventures while fostering economic growth and job creation in underserved communities.

Another initiative under the foundation, the Aspire Scholarship Programme, is focused on providing academic and vocational opportunities for children and young people who have lost one or both parents. Additionally, advocacy and outreach efforts will center on equality, human capital development, and building sustainable local networks.

Through these initiatives, the foundation seeks to contribute to broader socio-economic progress in communities facing significant challenges.