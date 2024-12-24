Week 26 Pool Results For Sat 28 Dec 2024 UK 2024/2025

Week 26 Pool Results : Stay updated with the latest football pool results, including live scores, Saturday match outcomes, British and Aussie pool results, fixtures, and pools panel verdicts. We provide timely updates on the first-half and full-time results to keep you informed.

Week 26 Pool Results Highlights 

This week’s Week 26 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria. Stay tuned for reliable and accurate updates throughout the week.

  • Live Updates: Full-time scores and results for this week’s matches are published promptly after confirmation.
  • Panel Decisions: For postponed matches, the pools panel provides halftime results, which are shared as soon as they are agreed upon.
WEEK: 26; SEASON: UK 2024/2025; DATE: 28-December-2024
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1Crystal P.Southampton-:--:-Sunday
2EvertonNott’m For.-:--:-Sunday
3FulhamBournemouth-:--:-Sunday
4LeicesterMan City-:--:-Sunday
5TottenhamWolves-:--:-Sunday
6West HamLiverpool-:--:-Sunday
7BlackburnHull-:--:-Sunday
8Bristol C.Portsmouth-:--:-Sunday
9CoventryMillwall-:--:-Sunday
10DerbyLeeds-:--:-Sunday
11NorwichQ.P.R.-:--:-Sunday
12Oxford Utd.Plymouth-:--:-Sunday
13PrestonSheff Wed.-:--:-Sunday
14Sheff Utd.West Brom-:--:-Sunday
15StokeSunderland-:--:-Sunday
16SwanseaLuton-:--:-Sunday
17WatfordCardiff-:--:-Sunday
18BirminghamBlackpool-:--:-Sunday
19BoltonLincoln-:--:-Sunday
20CharltonWycombe-:--:-Sunday
21ExeterCrawley-:--:-Sunday
22HuddersfieldBurton A.-:--:-Sunday
23Leyton O.Cambridge U.-:--:-Sunday
24PeterboroBarnsley-:--:-Sunday
25ReadingMansfield-:--:-Sunday
26RotherhamStockport-:--:-Sunday
27ShrewsburyNorthampton-:--:-Sunday
28StevenageBristol R.-:--:-Sunday
29WrexhamWigan-:--:-Sunday
30Bradford C.Chesterfield-:--:-Sunday
31BromleySwindon-:--:-Sunday
32CarlisleAccrington-:--:-Sunday
33CheltenhamNotts Co.-:--:-Sunday
34ColchesterDoncaster-:--:-Sunday
35FleetwoodHarrogate-:--:-Sunday
36GrimsbyPort Vale-:--:-Sunday
37Milton K.D.Crewe-:--:-Sunday
38Salford C.Morecambe-:--:-Sunday
39TranmereBarrow-:--:-Sunday
40WalsallNewport Co.-:--:-Sunday
41CelticSt J’Stone-:--:-Sunday
42Dundee Utd.Aberdeen-:--:-Sunday
43HibernianKilmarnock-:--:-Sunday
44MotherwellRangers-:--:-Sunday
45Ross CountyHearts-:--:-Sunday
46St MirrenDundee-:--:-Sunday
47Ayr Utd.Morton-:--:-Saturday
48HamiltonAirdrie-:--:-Saturday
49PartickQueens Pk-:--:-Saturday
