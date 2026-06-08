Fire razes popular plastic store in Osogbo, destroys goods

Key points

A popular plastic store, Iyanu Plastic, located in Osogbo was razed by fire on Sunday, destroying property worth millions of naira.

The fire started in the afternoon, and the Osun Fire Service was officially alerted to the incident at about 2:30 p.m..

The blaze destroyed all the plastics and proved difficult to control because the stored materials were highly flammable.

Emergency officials confirmed that no fatalities were recorded, and the cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained.

Osun State lost property worth N5.42 billion to 101 fire disasters recorded between January and December 2025.

Main Story

A popular plastic retail store, Iyanu Plastic, located in Osogbo was razed by fire on Sunday afternoon, resulting in the destruction of property worth millions of naira.

The Assistant Director Operations of the Osun Fire Service, Mr. Ibrahim Adekunle, confirmed the incident and noted that emergency officials were alerted to the scene at approximately 2:30 p.m..

Although fire service officials were ultimately able to subdue the inferno, containment efforts were severely hampered because the plastic merchandise inside the facility was highly flammable. The fire destroyed all the plastics inside the establishment. According to the operational command, no fatalities were recorded during the incident, and the service is still working to ascertain the definitive cause of the outbreak.

According to statistical records released by the Osun Fire Service for fire outbreak incidents, the state has a history of significant losses due to such disasters. Between January and December 2025, property worth N5.42 billion was lost to fire outbreaks across the region. The official records state that these extensive properties were destroyed during a total of 101 fire disasters that occurred during that twelve-month period.

The Issues

Controlling intense commercial blazes that are fueled by highly combustible and flammable stock materials such as plastics.

Determining the exact cause of sudden daytime outbreaks when initial physical evidence is unverified.

Mitigating the massive financial losses experienced by businesses, which contribute to billions of naira in annual regional property damages.

What’s Being Said

“Officials were able to subdue the fire. The fire destroyed all the plastics, and it was difficult to control because the materials were flammable.”

“We were alerted to the fire at about 2:30p.m,”

What’s Next

The Osun Fire Service will continue its investigations to ascertain the actual cause of the Osogbo market fire.

Store owners and insurance evaluators will assess the structural ruins to calculate the precise value of the millions of naira in destroyed property.

Fire officials will utilize regional statistics from the 101 previous disasters to evaluate ongoing safety compliance across commercial zones.

Bottom Line

A Sunday afternoon fire completely destroyed Iyanu Plastic store in Osogbo, resulting in millions of naira in damage but no fatalities, adding to regional safety concerns following 101 fire disasters that cost Osun State N5.42 billion in 2025.