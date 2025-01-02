Tinubu Administration Committed To Nigerians’ Welfare – SGF Akume

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s dedication to delivering the dividends of democracy and improving the well-being of Nigerians.

Akume made this statement on Wednesday during a thanksgiving service held in honour of Mathias Byuan, Executive Director of Housing, Finance, and Accounts at the Federal Housing Authority, in Agidi, Ugambe, Shangev Tiev, Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State.

Highlighting ongoing developmental projects, Akume cited initiatives such as the dualisation of the Makurdi-Ninth Mile road as evidence of the administration’s commitment to national and state progress. He urged the youth not to be manipulated by the political class for destructive purposes, emphasising the need for accountability and transparency in governance.

“The administration of President Bola Tinubu is focused on the well-being of Nigerians, with several projects underway nationwide, including in Benue State,” Akume stated. “I also encourage youths to hold their leaders accountable, ensuring the proper use of the people’s commonwealth with clear and accessible figures.”

Former Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, who also spoke at the event, praised Akume as an unparalleled leader and benefactor. Ortom commended President Tinubu for appointing individuals from Benue State into significant positions in the administration. He described Byuan as a determined individual with humble beginnings, sharing his gratitude for mentors like Jacob Gyado, who guided him on the path to industrialisation.

Jacob Gyado, Chairman of the occasion, lauded Akume as a unifying figure and urged support for the SGF and President Tinubu to ensure the administration’s success. He also recognised Byuan’s dedication to strengthening the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State.

In his remarks, Mathias Byuan pledged loyalty to President Tinubu and Akume while unveiling the Mathias Byuan Community Empowerment Foundation to support the less privileged in Benue State. Byuan called on Governor Hyacinth Alia’s administration to leverage federal allocations to deliver democratic dividends to the people.

During the homily, Bishop Isaac Dugu of the Katsina-Ala Diocese urged Christians to embrace love and sustain family prayers. He underscored the power of prayer, calling it a more potent weapon than violence, and commended mothers as pillars of the home deserving of consistent prayers.

The event brought together political leaders, clergy, and community members to celebrate unity and progress while emphasising the values of accountability, empowerment, and faith.