Week 22 Pool Result For Sat 29, Nov 2025, UK 2025/2026

Week 22 pool results 2025: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results for this week, british and aussie pool result, football pools results and fixtures, pools panel results today, pool panel results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 22 Pool Results: Football pools results for this week 22 2025 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 22 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.

WEEK: 22; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 29-November-2025
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1Aston VillaWolves0-:-01-:-0Home
2BrentfordBurnley0-:-03-:-1Home
3ChelseaArsenal0-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
4Crystal P.Man United1-:-01-:-2Away
5EvertonNewcastle0-:-31-:-4Away
6Man CityLeeds Utd.2-:-03-:-2Home
7Nott’m For.Brighton0-:-10-:-2Away
8SunderlandBournemouth1-:-23-:-2Home
9TottenhamFulham0-:-21-:-2Away
10West HamLiverpool0-:-00-:-2Away
11CoventryCharlton2-:-13-:-1Home
12LeicesterSheff Utd.0-:-32-:-3Away
13MiddlesbroDerby0-:-12-:-1Home
14MillwallSouthampton0-:-03-:-2Home
15NorwichQ.P.R.3-:-13-:-1Home
16PortsmouthBristol C.0-:-10-:-1Away
17Sheff Wed.Preston2-:-12-:-3Away
18StokeHull1-:-01-:-2Away
19West BromSwansea0-:-23-:-2Home
20WrexhamBlackburn0-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
21BlackpoolReading0-:-10-:-3Away
22Bradford C.Exeter1-:-01-:-0Home
23Burton A.Leyton O.0-:-20-:-4Away
24CardiffMansfield1-:-03-:-0Home
25DoncasterPeterboro2-:-02-:-1Home
26HuddersfieldA.Wimbledon0-:-13-:-3ScoreDraw
27LincolnPort Vale1-:-01-:-0Home
28LutonBolton0-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
29PlymouthNorthampton0-:-00-:-3Away
30RotherhamWycombe0-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
31StockportBarnsley0-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
32Wigan A.Stevenage0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
33AccringtonOldham1-:-01-:-0Home
34BarnetHarrogate1-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
35Bristol R.Notts Co.0-:-00-:-1Away
36Cambridge U.Crewe0-:-02-:-1Home
37ChesterfieldSwindon1-:-11-:-2Away
38ColchesterCheltenham1-:-02-:-0Home
39Milton K.D.Fleetwood1-:-02-:-1Home
40Newport Co.Barrow1-:-12-:-2ScoreDraw
41Salford C.Crawley1-:-14-:-3Home
42ShrewsburyGillingham3-:-13-:-3ScoreDraw
43WalsallBromley0-:-13-:-1Home
44DundeeSt Mirren2-:-13-:-1Home
45HibernianCeltic0-:-21-:-2Away
46KilmarnockDundee Utd.1-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
47LivingstonAberdeen0-:-00-:-1Away
48MotherwellHearts0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
49RangersFalkirk0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
Week 21 Pool Result For Sat 22, Nov 2025, UK 2025/2026

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR