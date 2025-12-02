Week 21 Pool Result For Sat 22, Nov 2025, UK 2025/2026

Week 21 pool results 2025: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results for this week, british and aussie pool result, football pools results and fixtures, pools panel results today, pool panel results and live score pool result today.

Week 21 Pool Results: Football pools results for this week 21 2025 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools.

WEEK: 21; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 22-November-2025
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1ArsenalTottenham2-:-04-:-1Home
2BournemouthWest Ham0-:-22-:-2ScoreDraw
3BrightonBrentford0-:-12-:-1Home
4BurnleyChelsea0-:-10-:-2Away
5FulhamSunderland0-:-01-:-0Home
6Leeds Utd.Aston Villa1-:-01-:-2Away
7LiverpoolNott’m For.0-:-10-:-3Away
8NewcastleMan City0-:-02-:-1Home
9WolvesCrystal P.0-:-00-:-2Away
10BirminghamNorwich3-:-14-:-1Home
11Bristol C.Swansea2-:-03-:-0Home
12CharltonSouthampton1-:-51-:-5Away
13CoventryWest Brom1-:-23-:-2Home
14DerbyWatford1-:-02-:-3Away
15IpswichWrexham0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
16LeicesterStoke2-:-02-:-1Home
17Oxford Utd.Middlesbro1-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
18PortsmouthMillwall1-:-03-:-1Home
19Q.P.R.Hull1-:-13-:-2Home
20Sheff Wed.Sheff Utd.0-:-10-:-3Away
21A.WimbledonWigan A.0-:-01-:-2Away
22BarnsleyLuton3-:-05-:-0Home
23BoltonBradford C.0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
24ExeterBurton A.VoidPPAway
25Leyton O.Blackpool1-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
26MansfieldHuddersfield0-:-31-:-3Away
27NorthamptonCardiff0-:-11-:-3Away
28Port ValePlymouth0-:-00-:-1Away
29ReadingRotherham0-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
30StevenageDoncaster0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
31WycombeLincoln2-:-03-:-2Home
32BarrowCambridge U.0-:-00-:-2Away
33BromleySalford C.2-:-02-:-0Home
34CheltenhamBristol R.0-:-01-:-0Home
35CrawleyAccrington0-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
36CreweChesterfield1-:-23-:-3ScoreDraw
37FleetwoodShrewsbury1-:-03-:-1Home
38GillinghamBarnet1-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
39HarrogateWalsall0-:-10-:-2Away
40Notts Co.Colchester1-:-11-:-3Away
41OldhamNewport Co.0-:-03-:-0Home
42SwindonGrimsby2-:-22-:-2ScoreDraw
43TranmereMilton K.D.2-:-02-:-2ScoreDraw
44AberdeenHearts1-:-01-:-0Home
45Dundee Utd.Falkirk0-:-20-:-3Away
46HibernianDundee1-:-02-:-0Home
47KilmarnockMotherwell0-:-21-:-3Away
48RangersLivingston1-:-12-:-1Home
49St MirrenCeltic0-:-00-:-1Away
