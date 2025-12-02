Week 23 Pool Result For Sat 6, Dec 2025, UK 2025/2026

Week 23 pool results 2025: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results for this week, british and aussie pool result, football pools results and fixtures, pools panel results today, pool panel results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 23 Pool Results: Football pools results for this week 23 2025 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 23 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.

WEEK: 23; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 06-December-2025
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1Aston VillaArsenal-:--:-EKO
2BournemouthChelsea-:--:-Saturday
3BrightonWest Ham-:--:-Sunday
4EvertonNott’m For.-:--:-Saturday
5FulhamCrystal P.-:--:-Sunday
6Leeds Utd.Liverpool-:--:-LKO
7Man CitySunderland-:--:-Saturday
8NewcastleBurnley-:--:-Saturday
9TottenhamBrentford-:--:-Saturday
10BlackburnSheff Wed.-:--:-Saturday
11Bristol C.Millwall-:--:-Saturday
12CharltonPortsmouth-:--:-EKO
13DerbyLeicester-:--:-EKO
14IpswichCoventry-:--:-Saturday
15PrestonWrexham-:--:-Saturday
16Q.P.R.West Brom-:--:-Saturday
17Sheff Utd.Stoke-:--:-Saturday
18SouthamptonBirmingham-:--:-Saturday
19SwanseaOxford Utd.-:--:-Saturday
20WatfordNorwich-:--:-EKO
21CardiffHuddersfieldVoidPPPanel
22PlymouthBradford C.-:--:-EKO
23ColchesterGillingham-:--:-EKO
24AccringtonMansfield-:--:-Saturday
25Boreham W.Newport Co.-:--:-Sunday
26ChesterfieldDoncaster-:--:-LKO
27ExeterWycombe-:--:-Saturday
28FleetwoodLuton-:--:-Saturday
29GatesheadWalsall-:--:-Sunday
30Milton K.D.Oldham-:--:-Saturday
31PeterboroBarnsley-:--:-Saturday
32Port ValeBristol R.-:--:-Saturday
33SloughMacclesfield-:--:-Sunday
34StockportCambridge U.-:--:-Saturday
35Sutton Utd.Shrewsbury-:--:-LKO
36SwindonBolton-:--:-Saturday
37Wigan A.Barrow-:--:-Saturday
38CelticHearts-:--:-Sunday
39DundeeAberdeen-:--:-Saturday
40HibernianFalkirk-:--:-Saturday
41KilmarnockRangers-:--:-LKO
42MotherwellLivingston-:--:-Saturday
43St MirrenDundee Utd.-:--:-Saturday
44Ayr UnitedPartick-:--:-Saturday
45DunfermlineArbroath-:--:-Saturday
46Ross CountyAirdrie-:--:-Saturday
47St J’StoneRaith-:--:-Saturday
48AlloaPeterhead-:--:-Saturday
49East FifeInvernessVoidPPPanel
