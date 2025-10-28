WAEC Debunks Claims Of Restricting Subjects For 2026 WASSCE Candidates

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has denied circulating reports suggesting that it has restricted students from choosing certain subjects for the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates.

In a statement released on Tuesday by the Acting Head of Public Affairs, Moyosola Adeshina, and signed on behalf of the Head of National Office, the Council dismissed the claims as “baseless and misleading.”

Recent social media reports had alleged that WAEC directed schools to limit students’ subject combinations for the forthcoming examination. However, the Council clarified that it issued no such instruction and urged schools, parents, and the general public to disregard the rumours.

“WAEC wishes to categorically distance itself from this unfounded assumption and the misinformation making rounds. The Council did not issue any directive restricting students to particular subjects for WASSCE 2026,” the statement read.

The examination body explained that it does not control or modify secondary school curricula, as such responsibilities lie with the Federal Government and relevant education authorities.

“The development and regulation of curricula in Nigeria fall within the jurisdiction of the Federal Government. WAEC only implements government-approved curricula through its assessments,” the statement clarified.

WAEC emphasised that any changes to the education curriculum would follow established procedures and be officially communicated to stakeholders through appropriate channels.

The Council, which conducts examinations across five West African countries—Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, and Liberia—reiterated its reputation for credibility, fairness, and transparency in student assessment since its establishment in 1952.

“Schools, stakeholders, and members of the public are advised to disregard the misleading reports and rely only on official communications from WAEC regarding guidelines for the 2026 WASSCE,” the Council advised.

Reaffirming its commitment to excellence and professionalism, WAEC assured that no candidate would be unfairly treated or disadvantaged in the upcoming examination cycle.