Interswitch Charts Unprecedented Approach To Alumni Engagement Across Borders

In heartwarming reunions that transcended borders and time, Interswitch Group, the leading African technology company focused on creating solutions that enable individuals and communities prosper, recently reconnected with former employees through its global initiative, The Interswitch Alumni Connect.

The 2 inaugural connect events, which respectively held in Birmingham, UK and Mississauga in Canada’s Greater Toronto Area, marked a significant milestone in the company’s efforts to sustain relationships with its alumni and to celebrate the shared legacy that continues to drive innovation and excellence across industries worldwide.

Launched as part of Interswitch’s ongoing commitment to its people, Alumni Connect provides a platform to foster community, share insights, and strengthen ties with those who have contributed to the company’s remarkable 23-year journey. The initiative reflects Interswitch’s belief that growth extends beyond organizational walls, empowering both employees and alumni to thrive while remaining connected to the vision that shaped their professional paths.

The first leg of the series took place early in October in the United Kingdom, where alumni across diverse sectors gathered in London for an evening of reflection and connection. The event featured open conversations about innovation, leadership, and industry evolution, as attendees shared their experiences since exiting Interswitch. The atmosphere was one of nostalgia and renewed camaraderie, as old colleagues reconnected and celebrated their continued impact in global technology and business spaces.

The Canadian edition followed shortly after in Toronto, expanding the celebration of The Switch community beyond continents. The session was equally vibrant, featuring storytelling, networking, and a reflective fireside chat with the company’s Founder and Group Managing Director, Mitchell Elegbe. Drawing from over two decades of entrepreneurial experience, Elegbe inspired attendees with his insights on growth, resilience, and purpose-driven leadership.

Mitchell Elegbe (middle), Founder and Group Managing Director, Interswitch, flanked by former employees of Interswitch at the Interswitch Alumni Connect which held recently at Canada.

Speaking on the ongoing alumni tour, Elegbe said:

“At Interswitch, we’ve always understood that true growth is never a solitary journey. When we create opportunities for people to learn, evolve, and expand, whether within or beyond the company, we strengthen the collective fabric of our community. Witnessing how our former colleagues have continued to excel and make global impact reaffirms our belief that when individuals thrive, the entire ecosystem grows stronger.”

Beyond the reunion, The IntersSwitch Alumni Connect underscores Interswitch’s continued investment in people, past and present, reaffirming that its culture of growth and innovation extends beyond the workplace. By sustaining meaningful connections with its alumni network, Interswitch continues to foster a community rooted in shared values, collaboration, and the pursuit of collective progress.

The Alumni Connect series is an ongoing initiative that will extend to other parts of the world in the near future, as Interswitch strengthens its global presence and celebrates the people who have been instrumental in shaping its legacy. Through these engagements, the company reinforces its belief that every person of The Switch remains a vital part of its ongoing story of innovation, impact, and transformation across Africa and beyond.