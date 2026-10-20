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Tuesday, October 20, 2026
Home Business News SPORTS Week 17 Pool Result for Sat 24, Oct 2026, UK 2026/2027

Week 17 Pool Result for Sat 24, Oct 2026, UK 2026/2027

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
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Week 17 pool results 2026: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 17 Pool Results 2026: Football pools results for this week 17 2026 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 17 pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.

WEEK: 17; SEASON: UK 2026/2027; DATE: 24-October-2026
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1ArsenalEverton-:--:-Saturday
2CoventryFulham-:--:-Saturday
3ChelseaTottenham-:--:-LKO
4BlackburnWrexham-:--:-Saturday
5CardiffBirmingham-:--:-Saturday
6LincolnBurnley-:--:-Saturday
7PrestonWest Brom-:--:-Saturday
8Q.P.R.Swansea-:--:-Saturday
9StokeBristol C.-:--:-Saturday
10West HamSouthampton-:--:-Saturday
11WolvesWatford-:--:-Saturday
12A. WimbledonWycombe-:--:-Saturday
13BlackpoolMansfield-:--:-Saturday
14BromleyPeterboro-:--:-Saturday
15Burton A.Leyton O.-:--:-Saturday
16Cambridge U.Plymouth-:--:-Saturday
17DoncasterSheff Wed.-:--:-Saturday
18Notts Co.Stockport-:--:-Saturday
19Oxford Utd.Bradford C.-:--:-Saturday
20ReadingBarnsley-:--:-Saturday
21StevenageMilton K.D.-:--:-Saturday
22BarnetOldham-:--:-Saturday
23ChesterfieldCrewe-:--:-Saturday
24CrawleyTranmere-:--:-Saturday
25ExeterFleetwood-:--:-Saturday
26GillinghamGrimsby-:--:-Saturday
27RochdaleAccrington-:--:-Saturday
28RotherhamShrewsbury-:--:-Saturday
29York CityPort Vale-:--:-Saturday
30Dundee Utd.Aberdeen-:--:-Saturday
31FalkirkKilmarnock-:--:-Saturday
32RangersSt. J’Stone-:--:-Saturday
33St. MirrenDundee FC-:--:-Saturday
34G. MortonAyr United-:--:-Saturday
35LivingstonArbroath-:--:-Saturday
36PartickStenhsemuir-:--:-Saturday
37Queen’s PkDunfermline-:--:-Saturday
38RaithInverness-:--:-Saturday
39AlloaQueen O’Sth-:--:-Saturday
40C. RangersE. Kilbride-:--:-Saturday
41HamiltonEast Fife-:--:-Saturday
42MontrosePeterhead-:--:-Saturday
43Ross CountyAirdrie-:--:-Saturday
44R. SantanderEspanyol-:--:-LKO
45ValenciaVillarreal-:--:-LKO
46Atl MadridDeportivo LC-:--:-LKO
47SSC NapoliRoma-:--:-LKO
48LazioParma-:--:-LKO
49B. DortmundE. Frankfurt-:--:-LKO
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