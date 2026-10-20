Week 17 Pool Result for Sat 24, Oct 2026, UK 2026/2027

Week 17 pool results 2026: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.
Week 17 Pool Results 2026: Football pools results for this week 17 2026 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 17 pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.
|WEEK: 17; SEASON: UK 2026/2027; DATE: 24-October-2026
|№
|Football Pools Results
|HT
|FT
|Status
|1
|Arsenal
|Everton
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|2
|Coventry
|Fulham
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|3
|Chelsea
|Tottenham
|-:-
|-:-
|LKO
|4
|Blackburn
|Wrexham
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|5
|Cardiff
|Birmingham
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|6
|Lincoln
|Burnley
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|7
|Preston
|West Brom
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|8
|Q.P.R.
|Swansea
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|9
|Stoke
|Bristol C.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|10
|West Ham
|Southampton
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|11
|Wolves
|Watford
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|12
|A. Wimbledon
|Wycombe
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|13
|Blackpool
|Mansfield
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|14
|Bromley
|Peterboro
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|15
|Burton A.
|Leyton O.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|16
|Cambridge U.
|Plymouth
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|17
|Doncaster
|Sheff Wed.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|18
|Notts Co.
|Stockport
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|19
|Oxford Utd.
|Bradford C.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|20
|Reading
|Barnsley
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|21
|Stevenage
|Milton K.D.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|22
|Barnet
|Oldham
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|23
|Chesterfield
|Crewe
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|24
|Crawley
|Tranmere
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|25
|Exeter
|Fleetwood
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|26
|Gillingham
|Grimsby
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|27
|Rochdale
|Accrington
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|28
|Rotherham
|Shrewsbury
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|29
|York City
|Port Vale
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|30
|Dundee Utd.
|Aberdeen
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|31
|Falkirk
|Kilmarnock
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|32
|Rangers
|St. J’Stone
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|33
|St. Mirren
|Dundee FC
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|34
|G. Morton
|Ayr United
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|35
|Livingston
|Arbroath
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|36
|Partick
|Stenhsemuir
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|37
|Queen’s Pk
|Dunfermline
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|38
|Raith
|Inverness
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|39
|Alloa
|Queen O’Sth
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|40
|C. Rangers
|E. Kilbride
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|41
|Hamilton
|East Fife
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|42
|Montrose
|Peterhead
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|43
|Ross County
|Airdrie
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|44
|R. Santander
|Espanyol
|-:-
|-:-
|LKO
|45
|Valencia
|Villarreal
|-:-
|-:-
|LKO
|46
|Atl Madrid
|Deportivo LC
|-:-
|-:-
|LKO
|47
|SSC Napoli
|Roma
|-:-
|-:-
|LKO
|48
|Lazio
|Parma
|-:-
|-:-
|LKO
|49
|B. Dortmund
|E. Frankfurt
|-:-
|-:-
|LKO