Week 13 Pool Result for Sat 26, Sep 2026, UK 2026/2027

Week 13 pool results 2026: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.
Week 13 Pool Results 2026: Football pools results for this week 13 2026 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 13 pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.
|WEEK: 13; SEASON: UK 2026/2027; DATE: 26-September-2026
|№
|Football Pools Results
|HT
|FT
|Status
|1
|Slovenia
|Scotland
|0-:-0
|0-:-0
|noScoreDraw
|2
|Bulgaria
|Luxembourg
|1-:-1
|1-:-2
|Away
|3
|F. Islands
|Kazakhstan
|1-:-1
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|4
|Iceland
|Estonia
|1-:-0
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|5
|San Marino
|Finland
|0-:-3
|0-:-7
|Away
|6
|Albania
|Belarus
|2-:-0
|2-:-0
|Home
|7
|Czechia
|Croatia
|0-:-0
|1-:-2
|Away
|8
|England
|Spain
|2-:-1
|2-:-3
|Away
|9
|N. Macedonia
|Switzerland
|0-:-2
|0-:-3
|Away
|10
|Slovakia
|Moldova
|2-:-0
|2-:-0
|Home
|11
|Lithuania
|Azerbaijan
|1-:-1
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|12
|Austria
|Kosovo
|2-:-0
|3-:-1
|Home
|13
|Denmark
|Wales
|0-:-0
|2-:-0
|Home
|14
|Gibraltar
|Andorra
|0-:-0
|0-:-0
|noScoreDraw
|15
|Serbia
|Netherlands
|0-:-1
|1-:-2
|Away
|16
|Germany
|Greece
|0-:-0
|0-:-1
|Away
|17
|Israel
|Ireland
|0-:-3
|0-:-3
|Away
|18
|Norway
|Portugal
|0-:-1
|1-:-2
|Away
|19
|Cambridge U.
|A. Wimbledon
|0-:-1
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|20
|Mansfield
|Leyton O.
|Void
|PP
|noScoreDraw
|21
|Milton K.D.
|Bromley
|Void
|PP
|Home
|22
|Plymouth
|Burton A.
|0-:-0
|0-:-1
|Away
|23
|Stockport
|Peterboro
|0-:-0
|1-:-0
|Home
|24
|Wycombe
|Reading
|0-:-0
|2-:-2
|ScoreDraw
|25
|Bristol R.
|Exeter
|0-:-0
|1-:-0
|Home
|26
|Cheltenham
|Chesterfield
|2-:-0
|2-:-1
|Home
|27
|Fleetwood
|Rochdale
|1-:-2
|1-:-2
|Away
|28
|Newport Co.
|Grimsby
|0-:-0
|2-:-1
|Home
|29
|Rotherham
|Crewe
|1-:-1
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|30
|Shrewsbury
|Colchester
|1-:-1
|2-:-2
|ScoreDraw
|31
|Swindon
|Accrington
|1-:-1
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|32
|Tranmere
|Walsall
|0-:-0
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|33
|York City
|Gillingham
|1-:-0
|3-:-0
|Home
|34
|Oldham
|Salford C.
|1-:-2
|1-:-4
|Away
|35
|Aldershot
|Tamworth
|4-:-0
|5-:-1
|Home
|36
|Altrincham
|Hornchurch
|1-:-0
|3-:-0
|Home
|37
|Boston Utd.
|AFC Fylde
|0-:-0
|0-:-1
|Away
|38
|Carlisle
|Woking
|1-:-1
|2-:-5
|Away
|39
|Harrogate
|Eastleigh
|2-:-1
|4-:-1
|Home
|40
|Kidderminster
|Yeovil
|0-:-0
|0-:-1
|Away
|41
|Scunthorpe
|Hartlepool
|2-:-1
|4-:-1
|Home
|42
|Solihull M.
|Boreham W.
|0-:-1
|0-:-3
|Away
|43
|Southend
|Barrow
|0-:-0
|2-:-4
|Away
|44
|Sutton Utd.
|Forest G.
|0-:-1
|3-:-3
|ScoreDraw
|45
|Wealdstone
|Gateshead
|2-:-0
|4-:-0
|Home
|46
|Worthing
|FC Halifax
|2-:-1
|2-:-1
|Home
|47
|Atlanta Utd.
|New York C.
|1-:-1
|2-:-2
|ScoreDraw
|48
|Charlotte
|Chicago F.
|0-:-0
|0-:-1
|Away
|49
|Philadelphia
|Orlando C.
|2-:-0
|4-:-2
|Home