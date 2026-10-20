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Home Business News SPORTS Week 13 Pool Result for Sat 26, Sep 2026, UK 2026/2027

Week 13 Pool Result for Sat 26, Sep 2026, UK 2026/2027

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
-
Week 13 Pool Fixtures for Sat 1 Oct 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Week 13 pool results 2026: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 13 Pool Results 2026: Football pools results for this week 13 2026 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 13 pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.

WEEK: 13; SEASON: UK 2026/2027; DATE: 26-September-2026
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1SloveniaScotland0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
2BulgariaLuxembourg1-:-11-:-2Away
3F. IslandsKazakhstan1-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
4IcelandEstonia1-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
5San MarinoFinland0-:-30-:-7Away
6AlbaniaBelarus2-:-02-:-0Home
7CzechiaCroatia0-:-01-:-2Away
8EnglandSpain2-:-12-:-3Away
9N. MacedoniaSwitzerland0-:-20-:-3Away
10SlovakiaMoldova2-:-02-:-0Home
11LithuaniaAzerbaijan1-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
12AustriaKosovo2-:-03-:-1Home
13DenmarkWales0-:-02-:-0Home
14GibraltarAndorra0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
15SerbiaNetherlands0-:-11-:-2Away
16GermanyGreece0-:-00-:-1Away
17IsraelIreland0-:-30-:-3Away
18NorwayPortugal0-:-11-:-2Away
19Cambridge U.A. Wimbledon0-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
20MansfieldLeyton O.VoidPPnoScoreDraw
21Milton K.D.BromleyVoidPPHome
22PlymouthBurton A.0-:-00-:-1Away
23StockportPeterboro0-:-01-:-0Home
24WycombeReading0-:-02-:-2ScoreDraw
25Bristol R.Exeter0-:-01-:-0Home
26CheltenhamChesterfield2-:-02-:-1Home
27FleetwoodRochdale1-:-21-:-2Away
28Newport Co.Grimsby0-:-02-:-1Home
29RotherhamCrewe1-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
30ShrewsburyColchester1-:-12-:-2ScoreDraw
31SwindonAccrington1-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
32TranmereWalsall0-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
33York CityGillingham1-:-03-:-0Home
34OldhamSalford C.1-:-21-:-4Away
35AldershotTamworth4-:-05-:-1Home
36AltrinchamHornchurch1-:-03-:-0Home
37Boston Utd.AFC Fylde0-:-00-:-1Away
38CarlisleWoking1-:-12-:-5Away
39HarrogateEastleigh2-:-14-:-1Home
40KidderminsterYeovil0-:-00-:-1Away
41ScunthorpeHartlepool2-:-14-:-1Home
42Solihull M.Boreham W.0-:-10-:-3Away
43SouthendBarrow0-:-02-:-4Away
44Sutton Utd.Forest G.0-:-13-:-3ScoreDraw
45WealdstoneGateshead2-:-04-:-0Home
46WorthingFC Halifax2-:-12-:-1Home
47Atlanta Utd.New York C.1-:-12-:-2ScoreDraw
48CharlotteChicago F.0-:-00-:-1Away
49PhiladelphiaOrlando C.2-:-04-:-2Home
LBS Monthly Report – The State of the Nigerian Economy, April 2024

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