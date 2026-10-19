Tinubu receives proposed $14bn UN budget for 2027

By Emmanuella Opara | October 19th 2026

KEY POINTS

President Bola Tinubu receives the proposed 2027 United Nations budget from Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Jimoh Ibrahim.

Ibrahim describes the presentation as a historic first for a Nigerian president in 66 years.

The proposed budget covers the UN’s regular activities and peacekeeping operations and is subject to further review and approval by member states.

MAIN STORY

President Bola Tinubu has received the proposed 2027 United Nations budget from Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the organisation, Jimoh Ibrahim, in a presentation described as a historic milestone for the country.

Ibrahim, who chairs the UN General Assembly’s Fifth Committee responsible for administrative and budgetary matters, presented the seven-volume document to Tinubu at the State House in Abuja.

Speaking to journalists after the presentation, Ibrahim said it was the first time in 66 years that a Nigerian president had received the proposed UN budget through the process.

He explained that the budget had been submitted by the UN Secretary-General to the Fifth Committee for consideration, making it appropriate for him to present the document to Nigeria as a member state.

“This is the first time in 66 years that Nigeria will share budget in the committee. The first time. So I don’t know when we’re going to do that again in history,” Ibrahim said.

He added that Tinubu’s receipt of the document was significant because it represented an opportunity for Nigeria to engage with the organisation’s proposed spending plans.

According to Ibrahim, the proposed budget covers the UN’s regular operations and peacekeeping activities. He cited approximately $3.4bn for the regular budget and $8.5bn for peacekeeping operations.

Although Ibrahim put the overall proposed budget at about $14bn, the two components he identified total $11.9bn.

He stressed that the figures remained provisional and would be subject to further discussions, adjustments and approval by UN member states before spending could begin.

“The budget still has to be approved. This is a proposed budget. It’s at the proposed stage. You submit it to your country, and thereafter the budget is finally discussed. Figures are adjusted, and then finally the final budget is approved and spending commences,” he said.

Asked what Nigeria stood to gain from the process, Ibrahim said discussions on the proposed budget were ongoing and declined to specify the benefits the country might receive.

He also referred to the construction of a $267m UN conference centre in Kenya as an example of the organisation’s investment in facilities in member states.

The proposed 2027 budget will undergo further scrutiny and possible revisions before member states reach a final decision on the organisation’s spending plans.

THE ISSUES

The proposed UN budget provides for the organisation’s regular activities and peacekeeping operations. While Nigeria’s presentation of the document to Tinubu was described as historic, the budget remains subject to approval, and the specific benefits Nigeria could receive have not been established.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The budget still has to be approved. This is a proposed budget. It’s at the proposed stage. You submit it to your country, and thereafter the budget is finally discussed. Figures are adjusted, and then finally the final budget is approved and spending commences,” Jimoh Ibrahim, Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, said.

WHAT’S NEXT

The proposed budget will undergo further consideration by the relevant UN bodies and member states. The figures may be adjusted before final approval and the commencement of spending.

BOTTOM LINE

Tinubu has received the proposed 2027 UN budget in a presentation Ibrahim described as unprecedented for a Nigerian president in 66 years, as the organisation’s spending plan awaits further review and approval.