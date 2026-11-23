By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 23rd, 2026

KEYPOINTS

• FIFA President Gianni Infantino says Nigeria is not currently ready to host the FIFA World Cup because of inadequate infrastructure.

• He identified stadiums, airports and transportation networks as key requirements for hosting the tournament.

• Infantino expressed confidence that Nigeria could meet the requirements in the future.

• He praised football facilities he visited in Abuja and Warri.

• Morocco will become the second African country to host the men’s World Cup when it co-hosts the 2030 edition.

MAIN STORY

The President of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), Gianni Infantino, has said Nigeria is not currently ready to host the FIFA World Cup, citing inadequate infrastructure, particularly stadiums, airports and transportation networks, Infantino made the assessment during an exclusive interview with ARISE News in Abuja on Monday, when asked whether Nigeria could host a tournament of the magnitude of the World Cup.

“Today, no. But tomorrow, why not?” he said, The FIFA president, however, expressed confidence in Nigeria’s ability to meet the requirements in the future, saying the country had the resources, passion and determination to pursue the ambition.

“The key to hosting a World Cup is obviously the infrastructure, the stadiums, the airports, transportation, and this is where best practice is needed,” he said, “I think Nigeria has the resources, has the passion, has the will as well to move ahead with the projects that are planned in terms of stadiums,” he added.

THE ISSUES

Infrastructure Challenges

Infantino identified infrastructure as the major requirement Nigeria must address before it can be considered for World Cup hosting, He specifically mentioned stadiums, airports and transportation networks, stressing the need for international standards and best practices, His comments highlight the scale of investment and development required for Nigeria to pursue the hosting ambition.

Infantino Visits Football Facilities

The FIFA president also referred to his visits to football facilities in Abuja and Warri, describing the stadium he inspected as impressive,“For example, I visited a national training centre in Abuja, in Warri as well. A very nice stadium. Very nice,” he said, His comments came days after he inspected the ongoing FIFA Forward Technical Centre project at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja and the renovated Warri City Stadium in Delta State.

The Abuja technical centre project, being developed in collaboration with the Nigeria Football Federation, received $4.88 million in funding from FIFA under its Forward 3.0 programme, The project includes a 68-room players’ hostel, two training pitches and other facilities designed to support the development of national teams, Meanwhile, the Warri City Stadium, which has a capacity of 15,000, is undergoing extensive remodelling alongside other sporting facilities in Delta State.

Africa’s World Cup Hosting Record

Africa has hosted the men’s FIFA World Cup only once, when South Africa staged the tournament in 2010, becoming the first African country to do so, Morocco will become the second African host when it co-hosts the 2030 edition with Spain and Portugal, FIFA confirmed the three countries as hosts in December 2024, with Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay also scheduled to stage one centenary celebration match each.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Infantino said Nigeria is not ready to host the World Cup at present but could achieve the ambition in the future, He maintained that the country has the resources, passion and determination needed to develop the required facilities, while emphasising the importance of stadiums, airports and transportation infrastructure.

WHAT’S NEXT

Nigeria’s ability to pursue a future World Cup hosting bid will depend on its progress in developing stadiums, improving airports and expanding transportation infrastructure, The ongoing FIFA-supported projects in Abuja and Warri form part of the football infrastructure developments highlighted during Infantino’s visit.

BOTTOM LINE

FIFA President Gianni Infantino says Nigeria is not currently equipped to host the World Cup because of infrastructure gaps, but believes the country could achieve the ambition in the future with the necessary investment and development.