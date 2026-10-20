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Home Business News SPORTS Week 16 Pool Result for Sat 17, Oct 2026, UK 2026/2027

Week 16 Pool Result for Sat 17, Oct 2026, UK 2026/2027

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
-
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Week 8 pool results 2026: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 8 Pool Results 2026: Football pools results for this week 8 2026 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 8 pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.

WEEK: 12; SEASON: UK 2026/2027; DATE: 19-September-2026
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1BrentfordLiverpool1-:-01-:-2Away
2FulhamHull City1-:-01-:-0Home
3Man CityIpswich2-:-13-:-2Home
4NewcastleAston Villa0-:-10-:-1Away
5BirminghamQ.P.R.1-:-03-:-0Home
6Bristol C.Sheff Utd.0-:-10-:-1Away
7DerbyStoke0-:-00-:-1Away
8NorwichPortsmouth0-:-00-:-1Away
9SouthamptonBolton0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
10SwanseaWest Ham0-:-10-:-1Away
11West BromBlackburn1-:-23-:-2Home
12WrexhamPreston2-:-14-:-1Home
13BarnsleyCambridge U.1-:-01-:-2Away
14Bradford C.Stevenage0-:-02-:-0Home
15LeicesterDoncaster1-:-02-:-1Home
16Leyton O.Blackpool1-:-02-:-0Home
17PlymouthHuddersfield0-:-10-:-2Away
18Sheff Wed.A. Wimbledon3-:-05-:-0Home
19StockportBromley1-:-01-:-0Home
20Wigan A.Reading0-:-01-:-0Home
21WycombeNotts Co.1-:-02-:-0Home
22AccringtonGillingham2-:-13-:-1Home
23ColchesterExeter0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
24CreweRochdale2-:-03-:-2Home
25GrimsbyNorthampton0-:-10-:-2Away
26Newport Co.York City0-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
27OldhamCheltenham3-:-14-:-1Home
28Port ValeChesterfield1-:-01-:-0Home
29Salford C.Crawley1-:-02-:-1Home
30SwindonWalsall1-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
31TranmereBarnet1-:-01-:-2Away
32AberdeenSt. Mirren1-:-03-:-1Home
33HibernianFalkirk1-:-21-:-2Away
34KilmarnockMotherwell1-:-13-:-2Home
35St. J’StoneDundee Utd.1-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
36Dundee FCRangers1-:-12-:-2ScoreDraw
37DunfermlineLivingston0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
38G. MortonQueen’s Pk2-:-02-:-0Home
39InvernessArbroath1-:-02-:-0Home
40StenhsemuirRaith1-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
41East FifeAlloa0-:-10-:-3Away
42E. KilbrideMontrose0-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
43PeterheadC. Rangers0-:-02-:-0Home
44Queen O’SthRoss County0-:-41-:-7Away
45AirdrieHamilton0-:-11-:-2Away
46Real BetisBarcelona1-:-22-:-5Away
47ValenciaAth Bilbao0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
48B. MunichRB Leipzig3-:-06-:-1Home
49RomaGenoa0-:-02-:-0Home
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