Week 16 Pool Result for Sat 17, Oct 2026, UK 2026/2027

Week 8 pool results 2026: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.
Week 8 Pool Results 2026: Football pools results for this week 8 2026 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 8 pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.
|WEEK: 12; SEASON: UK 2026/2027; DATE: 19-September-2026
|№
|Football Pools Results
|HT
|FT
|Status
|1
|Brentford
|Liverpool
|1-:-0
|1-:-2
|Away
|2
|Fulham
|Hull City
|1-:-0
|1-:-0
|Home
|3
|Man City
|Ipswich
|2-:-1
|3-:-2
|Home
|4
|Newcastle
|Aston Villa
|0-:-1
|0-:-1
|Away
|5
|Birmingham
|Q.P.R.
|1-:-0
|3-:-0
|Home
|6
|Bristol C.
|Sheff Utd.
|0-:-1
|0-:-1
|Away
|7
|Derby
|Stoke
|0-:-0
|0-:-1
|Away
|8
|Norwich
|Portsmouth
|0-:-0
|0-:-1
|Away
|9
|Southampton
|Bolton
|0-:-0
|0-:-0
|noScoreDraw
|10
|Swansea
|West Ham
|0-:-1
|0-:-1
|Away
|11
|West Brom
|Blackburn
|1-:-2
|3-:-2
|Home
|12
|Wrexham
|Preston
|2-:-1
|4-:-1
|Home
|13
|Barnsley
|Cambridge U.
|1-:-0
|1-:-2
|Away
|14
|Bradford C.
|Stevenage
|0-:-0
|2-:-0
|Home
|15
|Leicester
|Doncaster
|1-:-0
|2-:-1
|Home
|16
|Leyton O.
|Blackpool
|1-:-0
|2-:-0
|Home
|17
|Plymouth
|Huddersfield
|0-:-1
|0-:-2
|Away
|18
|Sheff Wed.
|A. Wimbledon
|3-:-0
|5-:-0
|Home
|19
|Stockport
|Bromley
|1-:-0
|1-:-0
|Home
|20
|Wigan A.
|Reading
|0-:-0
|1-:-0
|Home
|21
|Wycombe
|Notts Co.
|1-:-0
|2-:-0
|Home
|22
|Accrington
|Gillingham
|2-:-1
|3-:-1
|Home
|23
|Colchester
|Exeter
|0-:-0
|0-:-0
|noScoreDraw
|24
|Crewe
|Rochdale
|2-:-0
|3-:-2
|Home
|25
|Grimsby
|Northampton
|0-:-1
|0-:-2
|Away
|26
|Newport Co.
|York City
|0-:-1
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|27
|Oldham
|Cheltenham
|3-:-1
|4-:-1
|Home
|28
|Port Vale
|Chesterfield
|1-:-0
|1-:-0
|Home
|29
|Salford C.
|Crawley
|1-:-0
|2-:-1
|Home
|30
|Swindon
|Walsall
|1-:-0
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|31
|Tranmere
|Barnet
|1-:-0
|1-:-2
|Away
|32
|Aberdeen
|St. Mirren
|1-:-0
|3-:-1
|Home
|33
|Hibernian
|Falkirk
|1-:-2
|1-:-2
|Away
|34
|Kilmarnock
|Motherwell
|1-:-1
|3-:-2
|Home
|35
|St. J’Stone
|Dundee Utd.
|1-:-0
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|36
|Dundee FC
|Rangers
|1-:-1
|2-:-2
|ScoreDraw
|37
|Dunfermline
|Livingston
|0-:-0
|0-:-0
|noScoreDraw
|38
|G. Morton
|Queen’s Pk
|2-:-0
|2-:-0
|Home
|39
|Inverness
|Arbroath
|1-:-0
|2-:-0
|Home
|40
|Stenhsemuir
|Raith
|1-:-0
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|41
|East Fife
|Alloa
|0-:-1
|0-:-3
|Away
|42
|E. Kilbride
|Montrose
|0-:-0
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|43
|Peterhead
|C. Rangers
|0-:-0
|2-:-0
|Home
|44
|Queen O’Sth
|Ross County
|0-:-4
|1-:-7
|Away
|45
|Airdrie
|Hamilton
|0-:-1
|1-:-2
|Away
|46
|Real Betis
|Barcelona
|1-:-2
|2-:-5
|Away
|47
|Valencia
|Ath Bilbao
|0-:-0
|0-:-0
|noScoreDraw
|48
|B. Munich
|RB Leipzig
|3-:-0
|6-:-1
|Home
|49
|Roma
|Genoa
|0-:-0
|2-:-0
|Home