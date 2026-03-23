Weaker Dollar eases pressure on African borrowers – S&P

By Boluwatife Oshadiya, | March 23, 2026

Key Points

S&P says weaker U.S. dollar is reducing debt burden for African economies

Nigeria, Egypt, Uganda, and Zambia attract increased investor inflows

Risks remain from volatile capital flows and commodity price cycles

Main Story

African sovereign borrowers are set to benefit from a weaker U.S. dollar, which is easing external debt pressures and improving investor appetite for local markets, according to a new report by S&P Global Ratings.

The firm noted that softer dollar conditions are reducing imported inflation and lowering the local currency cost of servicing foreign-denominated debt across African economies, including Nigeria, Egypt, Uganda, and Zambia.

Improved global liquidity conditions—following aggressive monetary tightening between 2021 and 2023—have also driven renewed non-resident inflows into local-currency bond markets. This has helped stabilise exchange rates and compress yields in key frontier markets.

S&P highlighted that easing monetary conditions globally are expected to enhance access to foreign currency financing, as declining risk premiums improve sovereign market access.

However, the agency warned that gains will not be evenly distributed. Countries with stronger fiscal discipline, credible monetary frameworks, and adequate foreign reserves are more likely to sustain investor confidence.

The Issues

African economies remain structurally exposed to external shocks due to their reliance on commodity exports and foreign capital inflows. This creates a procyclical borrowing environment, where favourable conditions can quickly reverse during global tightening cycles.

Additionally, limited domestic savings and underdeveloped capital markets constrain local borrowing capacity. Many countries continue to depend heavily on external financing, exposing them to exchange rate volatility.

There are also disparities in financial system depth across the continent, affecting how effectively countries can absorb and deploy capital inflows.

What’s Being Said

“Easier global monetary policy conditions should facilitate access to foreign currency financing, with spread compression enhancing market access,” S&P analysts stated.

“Commodity price cycles remain a key driver of African sovereign credit dynamics,” the firm added.

What’s Next

Nigeria and Angola are expected to increase borrowing ahead of election-related spending cycles

Ghana may return to long-term bond issuance as macroeconomic conditions improve

Zambia continues to attract inflows following recent policy changes in its bond market

The Bottom Line: A weaker dollar offers temporary relief, but structural vulnerabilities in African economies mean the window for reform is limited. Countries that fail to consolidate fiscally risk losing investor confidence when global conditions tighten again.