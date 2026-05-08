Peter Obi donates N25M to  university of the Niger, reaffirms commitment to education

Key points

Peter Obi donated N25 million to the University of the Niger in support of educational development and scholarships.

The former Anambra governor urged students to remain committed to learning, describing knowledge as the driver of modern societies.

Obi commended the Diocese on the Niger and Vice Chancellor Prof. Chinedu Nebo for their contributions to educational growth.

Main story

Former Governor of Anambra State and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has reaffirmed his commitment to education and human capital development with a N25 million donation to the University of the Niger.

Obi made the donation during a visit to the institution in Umunya on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Speaking during the visit, Obi said education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation remain central to his developmental priorities, noting that he has consistently supported the institution since its establishment five years ago.

He recalled that his previous visit to the university was at its teaching hospital located in Ogidi.

Addressing students, Obi encouraged them to remain focused on their studies, stressing that the modern world is increasingly driven by knowledge and innovation.

“The future of Nigeria rests in the hands of young people like them,” he stated.

The former governor said the N25 million donation was intended to support scholarships and further institutional development.

He also commended the Diocese on the Niger for what he described as its vision and commitment to educational growth.

Obi further praised the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Chinedu Nebo, for his dedication to strengthening educational institutions across the country.

The issues

The intervention comes amid growing concerns over funding challenges facing educational institutions in Nigeria and the increasing role of private support in sustaining academic development.

Stakeholders have continued to advocate greater investment in education, infrastructure, and student support as part of broader efforts to improve human capital development and national productivity.

Obi’s remarks also reflect ongoing conversations around the importance of education in addressing poverty, unemployment, and national development challenges.

What’s being said

Obi reiterated that no nation can rise above the quality of its education and human capital.

He praised the leadership of the university and its proprietors for sustaining growth despite the institution’s relatively young age.

The former presidential candidate also reaffirmed his belief in national transformation, ending his remarks with his familiar message: “A New Nigeria is Possible.”

What’s next

The university is expected to channel the donation toward scholarship programmes and infrastructural development initiatives.

Education stakeholders are also likely to continue advocating increased public and private sector investment in tertiary education across Nigeria.

Observers say Obi’s continued support for educational institutions reinforces his longstanding advocacy for human capital development as a cornerstone of national progress.

Bottom line

Peter Obi has renewed his commitment to education and youth development with a N25 million donation to the University of the Niger, underscoring the critical role of knowledge and human capital in shaping Nigeria’s future.