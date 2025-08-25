Victory And Gigi Jasmine Exit Big Brother Naija Season 10 House: Nominations And Votes Result

Big Brother Naija Season 10’s competitive lineup has been reduced as Victory Okokon and Nicole Simon-Ogan, popularly known as Gigi Jasmine, were evicted following the reveal of lowest votes during week four’s nomination round. Their departure was confirmed during Sunday’s live show hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Victory secured 2.15% of the votes while Gigi Jasmine received just 1.51%, placing them at the bottom of the voting poll independently verified by Deloitte in partnership with M-Net. Ivatar narrowly escaped elimination, bagging 2.22%.

Victory, a 28-year-old psychologist from Akwa Ibom, leaves behind a memorable tenure characterized by a Head of House stint, an ex-girlfriend drama, and a marriage proposal storyline. He had shared ambitions to showcase his life’s cinematic qualities to viewers.

Gigi Jasmine, a 31-year-old DJ also from Akwa Ibom, was known for her vibrant energy and firm personality, aiming to leverage the platform to reach and impact her audience. Their intertwined yet complicated connection in the house added an emotional layer to their simultaneous exit.

Earlier in the week, an immunity card search initiative was launched but proved fruitless, leading to automatic nominations except for the Head of House Zita, intensifying the eviction tension.