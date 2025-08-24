Tottenham Stun Manchester City With Commanding 2-0 Win At The Etihad

Tottenham Hotspur delivered a statement performance in Manchester, securing a 2-0 victory over reigning champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, ending a six-match away drought in the Premier League.

Both sides entered the clash buoyed by opening-day wins — Spurs easing past Burnley 3-0 and City dismantling Wolves 4-0. The odds favored Pep Guardiola’s side at home, but history suggested caution: Tottenham had lost just once in their previous four trips to the Etihad.

City began brightly, spearheaded by Omar Marmoush, whose relentless pressing and attacking flair tested goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario. The Egyptian saw two attempts denied, including a one-on-one chance. Yet Spurs’ pragmatic approach under new boss Thomas Frank — replacing the attack-minded Ange Postecoglou — paid off. Playing compact and countering with pace, they drew first blood when Mohamed Kudus flicked into Richarlison’s path, who squared for Brennan Johnson to fire Spurs ahead.

City’s woes deepened moments later. Under pressure, goalkeeper James Trafford’s poor distribution gifted possession to Richarlison, whose interception led to João Palhinha rifling home his first goal for Tottenham. By halftime, Spurs were firmly in control.

Despite City’s possession dominance after the break, Tottenham’s disciplined defensive structure frustrated the champions. Johnson squandered a chance to extend the lead, but it hardly mattered as Guardiola’s men failed to register meaningful efforts on Vicario’s goal.

The result not only gave Spurs six points from their opening two games without conceding, but also highlighted City’s vulnerability. Guardiola, remarkably, has now lost more matches (10) to Tottenham than to any other side in his managerial career.