Vatican Confirms Pope Francis Died From Stroke-Induced Cardiac Failure

Pope Francis has passed away following complications from a stroke that resulted in a coma and irreversible cardiac arrest, according to an official death certificate released by the Vatican on Monday.

The 88-year-old Pontiff died early Monday morning, nearly one month after being discharged from a prolonged five-week hospitalization where he was treated for double pneumonia.

The official medical certification confirms that Pope Francis succumbed to a cerebrovascular event, which progressed into a coma and led to irreversible circulatory and heart failure.

Dr. Andrea Arcangeli, Director of the Directorate of Health and Hygiene at the Vatican City State, issued the certificate, which was disseminated to the public by the Holy See Press Office on Monday evening.

The document highlights the Pope’s prior medical complications, including a recent episode of acute respiratory distress brought on by multimicrobial bilateral pneumonia, the presence of multiple bronchiectases, hypertension, and Type II diabetes.

Confirmation of death was made using electrocardiographic thanatography. Dr. Arcangeli wrote: “I hereby certify, to the best of my knowledge and medical judgment, that the causes of death are as listed above.”