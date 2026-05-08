ADC alleges plot to influence the judiciary in Nafiu Bala Gombe case

Key points

ADC has accused unnamed forces within government of attempting to pressure Justice Nwite to recuse himself from the Nafiu Bala Gombe case.

The party warned against alleged political interference in judicial proceedings and described the development as a threat to democracy.

ADC called on the National Judicial Council, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, and the international community to intervene.

Main story

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the federal government and unnamed political actors of allegedly attempting to interfere in an ongoing judicial matter involving Nafiu Bala Gombe through what it described as covert pressure on Hon. Justice Nwite to recuse himself from the case.

In a strongly worded statement, the opposition party claimed it had uncovered what it termed a “disturbing plot” by powerful interests within government circles to frustrate the course of justice by compelling Justice Nwite to step aside, thereby paving the way for the matter to be reassigned to judges allegedly perceived as politically compliant.

According to the party, the alleged move represents a direct attack on judicial independence and an escalation in attempts to weaponise state institutions against opposition voices.

ADC stated that information available to its legal team showed that despite the absence of a Certified True Copy (CTC) of the Supreme Court judgment formally communicated to the trial court, the matter was nevertheless scheduled before Justice Nwite for hearing on May 8, 2026.

The party argued that the speed with which the matter was fixed raised concerns of a calculated attempt to create grounds for the judge’s recusal and eventual reassignment of the case.

ADC maintained that such a development would contradict earlier directives issued by both the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court of Nigeria, which reportedly ordered accelerated hearing of the case before the substantive trial judge.

The party further warned that any attempt to remove the case from Justice Nwite through administrative pressure, intimidation, or manipulation would amount to interference in the administration of justice.

The issues

The controversy has reignited concerns over judicial independence and the perceived politicisation of Nigeria’s justice system, especially in politically sensitive cases.

ADC argued that judicial recusal should remain a legal and procedural matter guided strictly by established principles rather than political pressure or external influence.

The party also linked the development to broader fears about the erosion of democratic institutions, warning that attempts to secure “friendly courts” and “convenient judges” threaten constitutional governance and public confidence in the judiciary.

The statement referenced historical concerns surrounding the role of the judiciary during politically turbulent periods in Nigeria, including the collapse of previous republics and controversies linked to the annulment of the June 12 presidential election.

What’s being said

The ADC called on the National Judicial Council, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, and stakeholders within the judiciary to urgently intervene and protect the integrity of the courts.

The party also appealed to the international community and diplomatic missions in Nigeria to monitor the situation closely and speak against alleged political interference in judicial processes.

According to the statement, democracy cannot thrive where courts are manipulated to serve partisan interests.

ADC maintained that the independence of the judiciary remains the bedrock of democratic governance and warned against any attempt by political actors to intimidate judges or influence judicial assignments.

What’s next

The scheduled hearing before Justice Nwite is expected to attract heightened public and political attention amid the allegations raised by the ADC.

Legal observers are likely to monitor whether the judge continues to preside over the matter or whether any procedural developments emerge in the coming days.

The response of the National Judicial Council and other judicial authorities may also shape public perception regarding the independence of the judiciary in politically sensitive cases.

Bottom line

The African Democratic Congress has raised serious allegations of attempted judicial interference in the Nafiu Bala Gombe case, warning that efforts to pressure judges or manipulate court assignments could undermine judicial independence and threaten Nigeria’s constitutional democracy.