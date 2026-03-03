US State Department urges Americans to leave Israel, 15 Middle East countries

By Boluwatife Oshadiya| March 3, 2026

Key Points

US State Department urges citizens to depart Israel, Iran, and 14 other Middle East locations immediately

Advisory follows US and Israeli offensive against Iran and retaliatory missile strikes on US bases

Warning cites serious safety risks amid escalating regional military confrontation

Main Story

The United States Department of State has urged American citizens to immediately leave more than a dozen Middle Eastern countries, including Israel, citing heightened security threats following a rapid military escalation involving Iran.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Assistant Secretary Mora Namdar advised Americans to depart the affected countries using available commercial transportation due to what she described as “serious safety risks.”

The advisory covers Israel, the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, as well as Iran, Lebanon, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

The warning comes days after the United States and Israel launched a large-scale military offensive against Iran. In response, Tehran fired missiles targeting US military installations in several Gulf states, intensifying fears of a broader regional conflict.

The State Department did not announce a mandatory evacuation but strongly recommended voluntary departure while commercial routes remain operational. US embassies in several of the listed countries have also issued country-specific security alerts urging heightened vigilance.

The advisory represents one of the most expansive regional travel warnings issued by Washington in recent years.

What’s Being Said

“The State Department urges Americans to DEPART NOW from the countries below using available commercial transportation, due to serious safety risks,” said Mora Namdar, Assistant Secretary, US Department of State.

Regional security analysts say the scope of the advisory underscores Washington’s concern about retaliatory actions and the risk of spillover violence across multiple jurisdictions.

“When advisories cover this many countries simultaneously, it signals that policymakers see the risk as regional rather than isolated,” said Karim Haddad, Middle East Security Analyst, Gulf Strategic Forum.

What’s Next

US diplomatic missions across the region are expected to issue updated security guidance in the coming days.

Regional governments may announce additional airspace or border security measures depending on further military developments.

Washington is likely to reassess travel advisory levels as the security situation evolves.

The Bottom Line: The scale and urgency of Washington’s advisory indicate that US officials view the current confrontation with Iran as a multi-country security risk, not a contained bilateral clash. For American citizens in the region, the window for safe commercial departure may narrow quickly if hostilities intensify further.