US Faces Shutdown Threat as Democrats Resist Trump’s Spending Cuts

The United States government is on the brink of a shutdown as Democrats push back against President Donald Trump’s proposed spending cuts, intensifying pressure on an administration already grappling with economic and political challenges.

With a Friday midnight deadline to secure funding and avert a government shutdown, the Senate is poised to vote on a Trump-backed spending bill already passed by the House of Representatives. If approved, the measure would keep federal operations running for another six months.

However, grassroots pressure on Democrats to resist what they describe as “harmful spending cuts” is complicating the process. The proposed cuts are tied to the work of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) — an initiative led by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk — which aims to slash federal spending by $1 trillion this year. Despite claims of savings exceeding $100 billion, official figures show that less than a tenth of that amount has been verified.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has voiced his opposition to a shutdown but faces pressure from within his party. Schumer indicated he would support the bill, which improves its chances of passing, but he stopped short of directing his caucus on how to vote.

“President Trump and Republican leaders would love nothing more than to drag us into the chaos of a government shutdown,” Schumer said on the Senate floor. “For Donald Trump, a shutdown would be a gift — a distraction from his disastrous agenda. Right now, Trump owns the chaos in the government.”

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman has joined Schumer in backing the bill. However, some Democrats remain hesitant, fearing backlash from voters if they enable Trump’s spending cuts. Senator Jon Ossoff of Georgia, facing a tough reelection battle in 2026, firmly rejected the bill, criticising Republicans for failing to “impose any constraints on the reckless and out-of-control Trump administration.”

If the government shuts down, up to 900,000 federal workers could be furloughed, while another one million essential employees — including air traffic controllers and law enforcement officers — would be required to work without pay.

While Social Security and other critical benefits would remain unaffected, disruptions in public services are expected. National parks could close, and food-safety inspections could be delayed.

Schumer acknowledged the stakes, warning that a shutdown could strengthen Musk’s influence by shifting public focus away from DOGE’s controversial policies and allowing further federal layoffs.

Republicans remain confident that the bill will pass, needing support from at least eight Democratic senators to secure the required votes under Senate rules. Senate Republican Leader John Thune urged Democrats to make a decisive stand.

“Democrats need to decide if they’re going to support this funding legislation or shut down the government,” Thune said.

Despite Democratic opposition, the political risk of a shutdown looms large, with several vulnerable Democrats facing competitive reelection races in 2026. The outcome of the vote will test the political resolve of both parties and could define the trajectory of Trump’s second term.