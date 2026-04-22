AU seeks $30 billion annually to bridge Africa’s water and sanitation gap

Keypoints

Africa requires an annual investment of at least $30 billion to achieve universal access to clean water and sanitation by 2030.

Over 400 million Africans lack safe drinking water, while nearly 700 million lack basic sanitation.

The African Union (AU) warns that the continent is “significantly off track” in meeting Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6.

Infrastructure deficits in the WASH sector are identified as a major bottleneck for economic development and public health.

The “Africa Water Vision 2063” framework focuses on four pillars: economic transformation, political cooperation, climate resilience, and innovation.

Main Story

Africa’s path to prosperity is being hindered by a massive infrastructure deficit in the water and sanitation sector. On Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at a sub-regional ministerial consultation in Abuja, AU advisor Mr. Francis Mtitu revealed that the continent needs a staggering $30 billion every year until 2030 to close current gaps.

This investment is seen as a prerequisite for achieving the AU’s “Agenda 2063,” as water security underpins critical sectors like agriculture, energy, and industrialization.

The human cost of the current shortfall is immense, with hundreds of millions of citizens lacking safely managed services. Mtitu emphasized that money alone is not the solution; the continent must also implement stronger governance, regulatory frameworks, and accountability systems.

By elevating water and sanitation to the “highest political level,” the AU hopes to encourage Heads of State to take greater ownership of the agenda and develop the bankable projects necessary to attract global investors.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the investment-readiness gap; while billions are needed, many African nations struggle to prepare “bankable” projects that meet the rigorous requirements of international investors. Authorities must solve the problem of infrastructure deficits in rural areas, where technology penetration and digital access for water management remain limited.

Furthermore, there is a climate-vulnerability risk; escalating droughts and floods are threatening existing water storage systems, especially in small island developing states. To succeed, the continent must balance large-scale industrial water needs with the “grassroots participation” of women, youth, and marginalized groups who are most affected by water scarcity.

What’s Being Said

“The African continent remains significantly off track in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 6,” stated Mr. Francis Mtitu.

Mtitu added that “at least 30 billion dollars is needed annually across the region to transform the sector and change the current narrative.”

AMCOW representative Nelson Gomondo emphasized that “water is the foundation of prosperity, sustainability and economic growth.”

What’s Next

The Western Africa Sub-Regional consultation will finalize a set of recommendations for the AU Heads of State to review at their next continental summit.

to review at their next continental summit. A renewed push for groundwater management and improved water storage is expected to feature heavily in 2026 national budget planning across member states.

and improved water storage is expected to feature heavily in 2026 national budget planning across member states. African governments are anticipated to launch new “innovation hubs” focused on low-cost, decentralized water technologies for rural communities.

Development partners are likely to announce new technical assistance grants to help countries transition from project “concepts” to “bankable” investment pipelines.

Bottom Line

Water is the silent engine of the African economy, but without $30 billion in annual investment, that engine is at risk of stalling. By aligning water security with the broader “Agenda 2063,” the AU is making it clear that clean pipes and safe toilets are not just health issues—they are the essential foundations of a prosperous and stable continent.