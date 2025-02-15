US Congressman Alleges USAID Funded Boko Haram And Other Terror Groups

United States Congressman Scott Perry has made a shocking claim that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has been funding terrorist organizations, including Boko Haram, ISIS, and Al-Qaeda.

Claims of Misuse of US Taxpayer Money

Perry, a Republican representative from Pennsylvania, made these allegations during the first hearing of the Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency. The hearing, titled “The War on Waste: Stamping Out the Scourge of Improper Payments and Fraud,” focused on alleged mismanagement and fraudulent use of US taxpayer funds.

During the session, Perry stated that USAID receives approximately $697 million annually, a portion of which he claimed has ended up in the hands of terrorist groups through mismanaged foreign aid programs.

Allegations of Fake Projects and Wasted Funds

Perry also criticized USAID for allegedly spending $136 million to build 120 schools in Pakistan, while providing “zero evidence” that these schools were ever constructed. He suggested that corrupt actors within USAID had diverted the funds for other purposes.

In another example, Perry questioned the legitimacy of a women’s scholarship program under “Operation Enduring Sentinel,” which reportedly receives $60 million annually. He argued that the program was ineffective since, according to an Inspector General report, the Taliban prohibits women from speaking in public.

Musk and Trump’s Push to Shut Down USAID

The congressman’s claims align with former President Donald Trump’s long-standing criticism of USAID. Trump has previously called for the agency’s closure, alleging widespread corruption and misuse of US funds.

Elon Musk, whom Trump appointed to lead the Department of Government Efficiency, has also spoken against USAID. He described the agency as “a viper’s nest of radical-left Marxists who hate America” and vowed to dismantle it. Musk has further accused USAID of engaging in “rogue CIA work” and even funding bioweapon research, including projects allegedly linked to COVID-19.

Trump has positioned the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) as a key initiative to eliminate government waste, cut unnecessary spending, and restructure federal agencies. According to Trump, the reforms will “send shockwaves through the system” and expose those involved in fraudulent use of government funds.

Growing Concerns Over US Foreign Aid

The allegations against USAID have sparked renewed debates in Washington about the effectiveness and transparency of US foreign aid. While Perry and other conservatives argue for reducing or eliminating such funding, critics warn that cutting aid could worsen humanitarian crises and create a vacuum for extremist groups to exploit.

As investigations into USAID’s spending continue, the debate over whether US taxpayer money is being used appropriately remains a contentious issue on Capitol Hill.