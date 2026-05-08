Oilwatch International renews call for complete fossil fuel phase-out

Keypoints

Oilwatch International has called for a total phase-out of fossil fuels rather than a gradual phase-down.

Dr. Nnimmo Bassey criticized the recent Santa Marta conference in Colombia for failing to produce actionable phase-out measures.

The organization has advocated against fossil fuel exploration for 30 years to prevent environmental degradation.

Bassey warned that the new Science Panel for the Global Energy Transition might sideline indigenous communities.

Oilwatch stated that energy transition processes should be community-led rather than driven by market environmentalism or politicians.

Main Story

Oilwatch International, a global civil society organization, has intensified its demand for the total cessation of fossil fuel extraction.

Speaking via a statement on Thursday, steering committee member Dr. Nnimmo Bassey expressed disappointment over the outcomes of the Territories Free of Fossil Fuels conference held in April 2024.

Bassey noted that the discussions focused primarily on a “phase-down” of energy sources, which he argued was an insufficient response to the escalating climate crisis.

The organization, which has spent three decades advocating for non-exploration, emphasized that current transition strategies are too often driven by trade interests rather than the needs of vulnerable ecosystems.

Bassey likened fossil fuel extraction to “warfare” against the Global South and cautioned that the newly inaugurated Science Panel for the Global Energy Transition could exclude the very indigenous communities most affected by extraction.

He insisted that any just transition must be led by people in impacted territories to ensure accountability and genuine environmental recovery.

The Issues

The distinction between “phase-down” (reduction) and “phase-out” (total stop) remains a major point of contention in international climate negotiations.

Market-driven environmentalism often prioritizes economic stability over the rapid ecological changes demanded by activists and frontline communities.

Indigenous and local communities frequently lack a formal seat at the table in high-level academic and political energy transition panels.

What’s Being Said

“The world must move from fossil fuel phase-down to complete phase-out,” stated Dr. Nnimmo Bassey.

“Fossil fuel extraction is like warfare, violence and destruction of the environment,” Bassey added.

“Every just transition process should be led by those in the impacted territories, and not politicians or co-opted academics,” the official emphasized.

What’s Next

Oilwatch International is expected to continue mobilizing community-led strategies to develop energy alternatives outside of the fossil fuel spectrum.

Civil society groups will likely monitor the activities of the Science Panel for the Global Energy Transition to push for indigenous representation.

Further advocacy is expected ahead of upcoming global climate summits to shift the diplomatic focus from reduction targets to total extraction bans.

Bottom Line

Oilwatch International has rejected gradual reduction targets, demanding a complete and community-led end to fossil fuel extraction to protect vulnerable territories in the Global South.